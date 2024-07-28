Grid Halo 2 - the adviser uses one indicator, and the neural network to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real work because it gives the opportunity to achieve significantly better results due to the increase in capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel during sudden price movements, or uses a series closure by averaging the overall position. Implemented filters of volatility and spread.