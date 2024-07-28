Grid Halo 2
- Experts
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 28 July 2024
- Activations: 5
Grid Halo 2 - the adviser uses one indicator, and the neural network to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real work because it gives the opportunity to achieve significantly better results due to the increase in capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel during sudden price movements, or uses a series closure by averaging the overall position. Implemented filters of volatility and spread.
It is necessary to work on EURUSD period H1, deposit from $ 5,000 to $ 10,000.
The following money management options are available: Standard Risk, Medium Risk, High Risk, Critical Risk. The following text indicates which parameters need to be set in order to correctly set the appropriate money management.
- StartRiskSize=0.01;
- PlusRiskSize=0.02;
- MaxRiskSize=0.5;
- StartRiskSize=0.02;
- PlusRiskSize=0.04;
- MaxRiskSize=1.0;
- StartRiskSize=0.03;
- PlusRiskSize=0.06;
- MaxRiskSize=1.5;
- StartRiskSize=0.04;
- PlusRiskSize=0.08;
- MaxRiskSize=2.0;
Parameters
- LotDecimal: lot accuracy (rounding to how many digits).
- MaxTrades: limit orders.
- StartVolume: initial lot size.
- AddVolume: lot size plus increment.
- LimitVolume: maximum allowable lot size.
- OnRisk: is used to enable automatic lot determination depending on the deposit, otherwise the lot setting works.
- LimitBalanceForRisk: maximum balance limit, used when testing over a long period of history.
- StartRiskSize: used to determine the lot from the deposit.
- PlusRiskSize: lot size plus increment is determined by the deposit.
- StartRiskSize: the maximum allowable lot size is determined by the deposit.
- PercentRisk: the percentage of risk relative to which initial deposit the risk is calculated.
- ScalpingOn: allows the advisor to scalping.
- Stop Loss: spot loss (in points).
- Take Profit: take profit (in points).
- Take Profit Virt: virtual take profit (in points).
- Trail Start: trailing start (in points).
- Trail Stop: trailing stop (in points).
- Grid Step: minimum grid spacing (in points).
- Min Stops Level: forced minimum stop distance level.
- Max Spread: maximum spread at which you can open an order.
- TotalEquityRisk: critical drawdown.
- TotalEquityProfit: profit for closing all transactions.
- WorkTF: timeframe on which the bot is running.
- SuperDir: work direction -1 - sell, 1 - buy, 2 - sell и buy.
- Magic: magic number for all transactions.
- CommentOrder: comment for orders.
- Slippage: slippage (in points).
- tPause: pause between iterations when working with the server.
- tryOrder: the number of repetitions of requests to the server.