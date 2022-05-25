SR Bands MT4

its not just an Indicator. its a trading system I'm working on for 3 years and also would be updated

you don't need any thing else to trade because its a price action indicator that shows all static and dynamic support and resistance

this indicator contains 7 lines that gives us dynamic static support and resistance 

also when main lines (white ones) become flat for 26-52 periods they show strong levels.

you can find consolidating areas, strong downtrend(in Green channel) and strong uptrend(in Red Channel) in the live chart.



try Demo and you will love it.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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SR Bands MT5
Taha Almaktoom
Indicators
its not just an Indicator. its a trading system I'm working on for 3 years and also would be updated you don't need any thing else to trade because its a price action indicator that shows all static and dynamic support and resistance this indicator contains 7 lines that gives us dynamic support and resistance  also when main lines (white ones) become flat for 26-52 periods they show strong levels. you can find consolidating areas, strong downtrend(in Green channel) and strong uptrend(in Red Chan
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