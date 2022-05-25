SR Bands MT4

its not just an Indicator. its a trading system I'm working on for 3 years and also would be updated

you don't need any thing else to trade because its a price action indicator that shows all static and dynamic support and resistance

this indicator contains 7 lines that gives us dynamic static support and resistance

also when main lines (white ones) become flat for 26-52 periods they show strong levels.

you can find consolidating areas, strong downtrend(in Green channel) and strong uptrend(in Red Channel) in the live chart.









try Demo and you will love it.



