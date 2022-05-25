SR Bands MT5

its not just an Indicator. its a trading system I'm working on for 3 years and also would be updated

you don't need any thing else to trade because its a price action indicator that shows all static and dynamic support and resistance

this indicator contains 7 lines that gives us dynamic support and resistance 

also when main lines (white ones) become flat for 26-52 periods they show strong levels.

you can find consolidating areas, strong downtrend(in Green channel) and strong uptrend(in Red Channel) in the live chart.


try Demo and you will love it.

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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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SR Bands MT4
Taha Almaktoom
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its not just an Indicator. its a trading system I'm working on for 3 years and also would be updated you don't need any thing else to trade because its a price action indicator that shows all static and dynamic support and resistance this indicator contains 7 lines that gives us dynamic static support and resistance  also when main lines (white ones) become flat for 26-52 periods they show strong levels. you can find consolidating areas, strong downtrend(in Green channel) and strong uptrend(in
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