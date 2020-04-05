PortfolioEA MT5

PortfolioEA MT5

Multi-strategy portfolio Expert Advisor combining scalping and swing approaches across XAUUSD, NAS100, and GBPJPY.

=== Introductory Pricing ===

The initial price is  $99 for the first 5 buyers. The price may increase in the future ! 

=== Overview ===

PortfolioEA is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed to diversify trading across multiple instruments and timeframes. The EA integrates four independent strategy modules, each targeting specific market conditions and currency pairs. All strategies operate simultaneously within a single EA, providing built-in diversification without the need to run multiple instances.

=== Supported Symbols ===

The EA is pre-configured for the following symbols. However, since brokers may use different naming conventions (e.g., NAS100 may appear as USTEC, Nasdaq100, or NAS100Cash; XAUUSD may appear as XAUUSD.m or GOLD; GBPJPY may appear as GBPJPY.m or GBPJPYmicro), each strategy's symbol can be changed in the input parameters to match your broker's exact symbol name.

- XAUUSD (Gold) — Strategy 1
- NAS100 (Nasdaq 100) — Strategy 2 and 3
- GBPJPY (British Pound / Japanese Yen) — Strategy 4

Ensure that the symbol name entered in the inputs exactly matches the symbol name shown in your broker's Market Watch window.

=== Strategy Modules ===

Strategy 1 — Scalping (XAUUSD, M1)

A short-term trading approach on gold that identifies key price levels and executes trades based on proprietary entry logic. Includes dynamic trade management and percentage-based risk control. Designed for active market sessions.

Strategy 2 — Scalping (NAS100, M1)

Applies a scalping methodology to the Nasdaq 100 / USTEC index on the 1-minute timeframe. Uses internally optimized entry and exit conditions with dynamic trade management. Suitable for high-liquidity periods.

Strategy 3 — Swing (NAS100, H1)

A swing trading approach on the Nasdaq 100 index  / USTEC operating on the 1-hour timeframe. Utilizes proprietary technical analysis to identify favorable entry and exit points. Includes percentage-based risk management.

Strategy 4 — Swing (GBPJPY, H1)

A swing trading strategy on GBPJPY operating on the 1-hour timeframe. Identifies trading opportunities during specific market sessions using internally optimized criteria. Includes volatility-based filtering and range-derived risk management.

=== Risk Management ===

- Lot Sizing: Supports fixed lots, percentage of balance, percentage of equity, or percentage of free margin
- Risk Per Trade: Configurable risk percentage per individual trade
- Dynamic Trade Management: Strategies include active trade management for open positions
- Stop-Loss & Take-Profit: All strategies use defined SL/TP levels based on internally optimized calculations
- News Filter: Built-in economic calendar filter that pauses trading around high-impact news events. Configurable look-ahead period and pre/post-news blocking windows
- Day Filter: Each strategy can be independently configured to trade or skip specific days of the week
- Time Filter: Scalping strategies include configurable start and end hour settings

=== Configurable Parameters ===

Each strategy module provides the following user-adjustable settings:

- Enable/disable strategy
- Trading symbol (adjust to match your broker's symbol name)
- Magic number
- Trade comment
- Lot sizing method and risk percentage
- Day-of-week trading filters
- News filter settings (currencies, look-ahead days, blocking minutes)

Strategy-specific parameters such as indicator settings, entry/exit conditions, and internal calculations are pre-optimized and not exposed to the user.

=== Requirements ===

- MetaTrader 5 terminal
- Minimum recommended account balance: $500 (or equivalent)
- Broker must support the required symbols (XAUUSD, NAS100, GBPJPY or equivalent naming). All three symbols must be visible and enabled in Market Watch before attaching the EA
- Raw spread or ECN account strongly recommended — Strategy 1 and 2 are fast scalping approaches that execute frequently on the 1-minute timeframe. Tight spreads and low commissions are critical for scalping profitability. Accounts with marked-up spreads or wide variable spreads may significantly reduce performance
- Hedging account type recommended (supports both hedging and netting)
- VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

=== Installation ===

1. Purchase and download the EA from the MQL5 Market
2. The EA will appear in the Navigator panel under Expert Advisors → Market
3. Ensure all required symbols (XAUUSD, NAS100/USTEC, GBPJPY) are enabled in Market Watch. Right-click any symbol in Market Watch and select "Show All" if needed
4. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD M1 chart only. All other strategies operate on their own timeframes and symbols automatically — no additional charts are needed
5. Verify and adjust the symbol names in the input parameters to match your broker's exact Market Watch symbol names
6. Configure the input parameters according to your risk tolerance

=== Warning — Important Notes ===

- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- The EA should be thoroughly tested on a demo account before live trading
- Backtesting results do not reflect real-world trading conditions including slippage, spread widening, and execution delays
- The developer is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use of this Expert Advisor
- Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors
- Always start with a demo account and transition to live trading only after validating performance
- It is recommended to use the EA with funds you can afford to lose
- Scalping strategies (Strategy 1 and 2) are sensitive to trading costs. The performance of these strategies depends on tight spreads and fast execution. Results may vary significantly between brokers due to differences in spread, commission, and execution speed

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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EA create custom Tick bar charts and provide real-time updates for MT5. This is an MT4 "offline" chart equivalent which is very simple to use. Generated Tick bar Chart compatible to MT5 indicator or template and perform your technical analysis with Multi timeframe analysis. The generator uses tick data to plot the historical tick chart for a particular setting and live ticks for plotting live charts. This method of calculation gives very accurate charts as no approximation is used. This EA creat
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