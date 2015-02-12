Volume Bar 2 Osc
- Indicators
- Dmitry Iglakov
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 20 September 2022
This indicator displays each bar's volume in points as a histogram.
The second version of the indicator. Now it is represented as an oscillator. It is more informative and functional. At that it does not load the main chart.
It displays:
- bar's volume in points as a histogram (buffer 0)
- average value of the volume for the whole period (buffer 1)
- bars upper than the client average value with another color (buffer 2)
- average value of the amount of bars set by a user (buffer 3)
Also:
- setting of indicator value display
- display of volume in real time (zero bar)
- an adjustable signal when the average value set by the user is exceeded
Parameters:
- VolumeAlert - a signal when the average value set by the user is exceeded
- ShowAverVol - display of the average value of all bars
- ShowAverVolClient - calculation of the average value of the amount of bars set by the user
- BarsCount - amount of bars for average value calculation
A great app showing volume spikes at different time frames and different trading sessions. Suggestive of bull or bear strengths at the corresponding candles. Use together with other volume apps.