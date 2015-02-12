Volume Bar 2 Osc

4

This indicator displays each bar's volume in points as a histogram.

The second version of the indicator. Now it is represented as an oscillator. It is more informative and functional. At that it does not load the main chart.

It displays:

  • bar's volume in points as a histogram (buffer 0)
  • average value of the volume for the whole period (buffer 1)
  • bars upper than the client average value with another color (buffer 2)
  • average value of the amount of bars set by a user (buffer 3)

Also:

  • setting of indicator value display
  • display of volume in real time (zero bar)
  • an adjustable signal when the average value set by the user is exceeded

Parameters:

  • VolumeAlert - a signal when the average value set by the user is exceeded
  • ShowAverVol - display of the average value of all bars
  • ShowAverVolClient - calculation of the average value of the amount of bars set by the user
  • BarsCount - amount of bars for average value calculation
Reviews 8
mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2021.07.20 04:20 
 

A great app showing volume spikes at different time frames and different trading sessions. Suggestive of bull or bear strengths at the corresponding candles. Use together with other volume apps.

FXPipWiz
29
FXPipWiz 2020.11.16 14:34 
 

Great!

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.22 04:27 
 

Good volume indicator that notified you of unusual volume activity

Filter:
mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2021.07.20 04:20 
 

A great app showing volume spikes at different time frames and different trading sessions. Suggestive of bull or bear strengths at the corresponding candles. Use together with other volume apps.

ekmql
194
ekmql 2021.06.26 20:18 
 

I don't know how it works, I should have an alert to the cell phone with a configurable level

FXPipWiz
29
FXPipWiz 2020.11.16 14:34 
 

Great!

cvdestyfx
2843
cvdestyfx 2020.07.03 05:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.22 04:27 
 

Good volume indicator that notified you of unusual volume activity

Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 08:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

olga_pavlova
68
olga_pavlova 2015.08.19 11:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Kozhevnikov
1663
Sergey Kozhevnikov 2015.07.10 08:31 
 

Хорошая работа.

