DI Support resistance
- Indicators
Dmitry Iglakov
Version: 1.20
Updated: 29 September 2022
- Activations: 5
The indicator shows support and resistance levels on the chart.
Features:
- It shows support and resistance levels for the last 12 months.
- Shows the High and the Low of the last week.
- Shows the "MA 200" value.
- Shows gaps with a preset filter.
The indicator settings:
- ShowMA200 – show/hide the MA 200 value.
- ColorMA200 – the MA 200 line color.
- LineStyleMA200 - MA 200 line style.
- LineWidthMA200 - MA 200 line width.
- ShowMonth - show/hide support/resistance levels.
- ColorMonthL – line color.
- LineStyleMonthL - line style.
- LineWidthMonthL - line width.
- ShowWeek - show/hide last week high/low levels.
- ColorWeekL – line color.
- LineStyleWeekL - line style.
- LineWidthWeekL - line width.
- ShowGAP - show/hide gaps.
- MinIntGap - minimum price gap in points to show.
- ColorRect – line color.
- ShowText - show/hide level descriptions.
- ColorText - text color.
- TextFontSize – text font size.
