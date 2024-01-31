Dual Moving Average Crossover

Our goal is to empower every trader with their own unique trading system.

Indicator - Red-Green Series

Ultimate simplicity: Red for uptrend, green for downtrend! It can be used independently or in combination with other indicators. This is a red-green indicator based on the crossover of two moving averages. We have more indicators in store and will be adding them gradually. Friends who make a purchase are kindly requested to contact us after their purchase.

In the world of financial trading, every market participant must confront an inevitable fact: uncertainty. Whether it's short-term market volatility or long-term trend changes, there is always an element of unknowns and variables. However, for those who truly understand the art of trading, one of the secrets to dealing with this uncertainty is to "simplify".

Simplifying, as the name suggests, involves streamlining complex trading logic and decision-making processes. In the fast-paced trading market, overthinking and indecisiveness often work against traders. By simplifying, traders can react more swiftly and capture market movements more effectively. This process of simplification is like condensing a complex map into a concise roadmap. While some details may be sacrificed, it enables one to reach their destination faster.

To this end, I am dedicated to developing a unique red-green indicator system. This indicator system is not based on traditional, complex financial data analysis. Instead, it simplifies the core trading logic into a straightforward red and green format. Red represents an upward market trend, while green represents a downward trend. This design not only makes trading decisions simple and clear but also significantly reduces the learning curve, allowing more investors to quickly grasp it.

The advantage of this red-green indicator system goes beyond simplification. Through extensive practice and data analysis, I have discovered that when the trading decision-making process is simplified to the utmost, traders' mentality becomes more stable. With reduced complexity, traders are less entangled in various data and information, thereby avoiding unnecessary psychological pressure.

Furthermore, this red-green indicator system helps traders develop their own trading strategies. In traditional technical analysis, traders often spend a considerable amount of time and effort learning and understanding various indicators and chart patterns. With this simplified red-green indicator, traders can quickly identify market trend changes and formulate corresponding trading plans.

Of course, no trading tool or strategy can guarantee a 100% success rate. Uncertainty is an eternal theme in the trading world, and the red-green indicator is just one of the tools that help us better cope with this uncertainty.

In summary, "simplifying" is both a wisdom and a mindset. In financial trading, when facing complex markets and an uncertain future, we need to learn how to simplify problems and extract their essence. Only then can we navigate the turbulent market with ease and confidence. My red-green indicator system is a practical embodiment of this philosophy. It not only simplifies and expedites trading decisions but also provides us with a fresh perspective to understand and navigate this intricate market world.

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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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主要城市的时间。北京时间、东京时间、悉尼时间、惠灵顿时间、纽约时间、法兰克福时间、伦敦时间、迪拜时间。 城市时间可选择开启或者关闭。 点差变色提醒。设置点差提醒点数，例如，设置100点，点差大于100点，文字会变红色。 Time in major cities. Beijing time, Tokyo time, Sydney time, Wellington time, New York time, Frankfurt time, London time, Dubai time. City time can be turned on or off. Dot difference color change reminder. Set the point difference reminder points. For example, set 100 points. If the point difference is greater than 100 points, the text will turn red.
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