Market Profile Value Area Fair Price

Market Profile Indicator for MT4 – Advanced Auction Market Analysis

The Market Profile is a powerful charting tool that enables traders to observe the two-way auction process that drives all market movements. It visualizes the ebb and flow of price over time, revealing critical patterns in herd behavior and price acceptance zones.

In essence, the Market Profile is a dynamic graphic that continuously records and organizes auction data, helping traders pinpoint key market levels with precision.

Key Features & Concepts

1. Value Area (VA) – Identifying True Market Balance

The Value Area represents the range of prices that contain 70% of a day's trading activity, equivalent to one standard deviation of price distribution. This zone highlights where the majority of trading occurs, providing a solid foundation for identifying market equilibrium.

2. Point of Control (POC) – The Fair Price

  • POC (Fair Price): The price level with the highest traded volume during a specific period.
  • Value Area High (VAH): The upper boundary of the Value Area.
  • Value Area Low (VAL): The lower boundary of the Value Area.

These levels act as dynamic support and resistance, offering traders actionable insights into price movements.

3. Developing Value Area – Real-Time Market Adjustments

The Developing Value Area (Developing VA) continuously adjusts over time, reflecting shifts in price acceptance. This is visualized through two lines tracking the Developing VAH and VAL, allowing traders to monitor price structure evolution in real time.

MT4 Indicator – Powerful Features & Customization

This custom-built Market Profile Indicator for MT4 is designed to work seamlessly across tick, minute, and range bars. It allows traders to: ✔ Adjust the Value Area parameters to customize analysis. ✔ Modify the look-back period (e.g., 1 candle, 2 candles, or more). ✔ Pinpoint true support and resistance levels with unmatched accuracy.

The Value Area High & Low provide the TRUE support & resistance levels, delivering a clear, structured market view.

Dynamic & Historical Profile Insights

✔ Always plots the Value Area & POC for the current and previous day's candles for accurate analysis across all timeframes. ✔ View historical price bands to identify market behavior for any past session. ✔ Developing POC (Fair Price) – Tracks market sentiment in real-time:

  • Lower Developing POC: Signals a downtrend (lower horizontal shelves).
  • Higher Developing POC: Signals an uptrend (higher horizontal shelves). ✔ Each session, the Developing Fair Price transitions into the new POC, creating dynamic support & resistance zones. ✔ When the POC and Developing POC align at the highest volume node (HVN), it forms a strong support level.

Enhance Your Analysis with MT4 Volume Indicator

For maximum effectiveness, we recommend pairing this indicator with the MT4 Volume Indicator to confirm high-activity price levels.


HFT Prop Firm Consistency Rule
Leila Yukawa Moradi
Indicators
Calculate your account's consistency rule in one click! Works for all HFT Prop Firms: - Nova Funding - Infinity Forex Funds - KortanaFx - Next Step Funded - Quantec And many more! --------------------------------------------------- Settings: profitConsistencyPercentage = Max profit limit per order (%) according to your prop firm.  lowerRangePercentage - Lowest range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm. upperRangePercentage - Upper range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm. ---
