Universal MT5

It can meet the requirements of most traders, both beginners and professionals. I have many years of experience in developing trading robots both for myself and on order, and I understand what I'm talking about.





The main advantages of the expert:





Many trading strategies in one trading robot.





Many trading strategies in one trading robot. You will no longer have to spend your money on buying other robots even after the market changes and this or that strategy stops working. If the desired strategy is not yet in the robot, then write to me, if it is promising, then I will add it to the adviser.













Scalping, Martingale, grid trading.





You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument.













Drawdown recovery system, unprofitable orders overlapping and balance protection.





It's no secret that grid trading is vulnerable to non-rebound price movements, but thanks to the order recovery system, the adviser will be able to get out of most drawdowns. The exit from the drawdown is carried out by overlapping the farthest unprofitable orders with the orders closest to the market with a profit. The trading robot can be used to recover losing positions on the account, for manual trading, or in trades opened by other experts. It can pick up and work with all orders by magic number.













Deal opening filters.





Any trading strategy should have a signal filter and trade openings. There are several of them in this robot: a trend direction filter by MA, a volatility filter, a spread widening filter, a day of the week and working time, a direct and inverse correlation filter for multi-trading. There is a function of manual confirmation of signals.













Virtual levels of opening and closing orders.





All trade opening levels, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop settings are virtual. Thanks to this, you can set levels from 1 pip and not worry that the broker will see your stops or trading strategy. You can visualize the levels in the expert settings.













Email notifications and mobile terminals





Keep your finger on the pulse even when you are not near the computer. If an established drawdown occurs on the account, the expert will send you a notification and cancel the trade. The chart also displays various information about trading and the state of the trading account.













Constant updates, new strategies and settings files.





The Expert Advisor will be maintained in working condition, new strategies and algorithms will be added if necessary. Also, I will support updating the settings files for major currency pairs.













General recommendations:

Broker with good execution (write to me, I will recommend a good broker with whom I have been working for more than 5 years);

Balance of at least 1000 dollars for starting 0.01 lots, leverage 1:500;

VPS server;

Currency pairs: USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD (theoretically, the EA can be used on any market with a low spread);



