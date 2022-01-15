Universal MT5

If you are constantly looking for a new trading robot and want to buy a Forex advisor once and for a long time, then this trading robot is just for you. It can meet the requirements of most traders, both beginners and professionals. I have many years of experience in developing trading robots both for myself and on order, and I understand what I'm talking about. You can find information about me in my profile.


Write to me after purchase if you want to receive a gift!


The main advantages of the expert:

Many trading strategies in one trading robot.

You will no longer have to spend your money on buying other robots even after the market changes and this or that strategy stops working. If the desired strategy is not yet in the robot, then write to me, if it is promising, then I will add it to the adviser. You can find a list of trading strategies, future modifications and a full description of the parameters here.



Scalping, Martingale, grid trading.

You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument.



Drawdown recovery system, unprofitable orders overlapping and balance protection.

It's no secret that grid trading is vulnerable to non-rebound price movements, but thanks to the order recovery system, the adviser will be able to get out of most drawdowns. The exit from the drawdown is carried out by overlapping the farthest unprofitable orders with the orders closest to the market with a profit. The trading robot can be used to recover losing positions on the account, for manual trading, or in trades opened by other experts. It can pick up and work with all orders by magic number.



Deal opening filters.

Any trading strategy should have a signal filter and trade openings. There are several of them in this robot: a trend direction filter by MA, a volatility filter, a spread widening filter, a day of the week and working time, a direct and inverse correlation filter for multi-trading. There is a function of manual confirmation of signals.



Virtual levels of opening and closing orders.

All trade opening levels, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop settings are virtual. Thanks to this, you can set levels from 1 pip and not worry that the broker will see your stops or trading strategy. You can visualize the levels in the expert settings.



Email notifications and mobile terminals

Keep your finger on the pulse even when you are not near the computer. If an established drawdown occurs on the account, the expert will send you a notification and cancel the trade. The chart also displays various information about trading and the state of the trading account.



Constant updates, new strategies and settings files.

With age, you begin to understand that it is better to have one quality item than a lot of bad ones. That is why I decided to release only one trading robot, which I will use myself and which will be able to satisfy the requirements of most traders. The Expert Advisor will be maintained in working condition, new strategies and algorithms will be added if necessary. Also, I will support updating the settings files for major currency pairs.



Email me after purchase if you need help installing!







General recommendations:
Broker with good execution (write to me, I will recommend a good broker with whom I have been working for more than 5 years);
Balance of at least 1000 dollars for starting 0.01 lots, leverage 1:500;
VPS server;
Currency pairs: USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD (theoretically, the EA can be used on any market with a low spread);


willyboygoa
202
willyboygoa 2022.03.16 13:08 
 

The performance of the Robot is outstanding.It gives good results.Thanks to the Developer for his efforts in improving the Robot at every stage and going in the direction of perfectness.I dont have any complaints on the working of the Robot as of now.Thanks to you Sir Vladimir Gribachev.May God bless you always.

Philipp Hermann
1553
Philipp Hermann 2022.03.09 11:56 
 

So far, I'm very happy with this EA. The variety of strategies offers endless possibilities. The provided setting are all very well elaborated and bring safe profit. Using it for some weeks on real account and so far only blue trades. I will give an update in the next weeks. Thanks to the author!

