Tdi mt5
- Indicators
- Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a non-repainting technical indicator that combines market sentiment, momentum, and volatility into a single analytical tool for clearer trading decisions.
The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a multi-functional indicator designed to simplify market analysis by integrating several key market elements into one indicator window. It helps traders evaluate trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility conditions in real time.
The indicator is calculated using RSI-based logic combined with signal smoothing and volatility bands. All values are calculated on closed bars, making the indicator stable and non-repainting.
TDI can be used for manual trading, confirmation of entries and exits
A professional, non-repainting Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator that combines trend direction, momentum, and volatility into one clear trading tool for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.
The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a powerful technical indicator designed to help traders understand what the market is doing before the big move happens.
Instead of using multiple indicators that lag and conflict, TDI delivers clear market information in one window, allowing faster and more confident trading decisions.
This version is non-repainting, stable, and optimized for real-time trading.
What Makes This TDI Different?
Most indicators react after price moves.
TDI focuses on market pressure, momentum shifts, and volatility changes, helping traders prepare before breakouts and reversals occur.
It is suitable for:
-
Scalping
-
Intraday trading
-
Swing trading
-
Prop-firm trading
-
Manual and algorithmic strategies
Indicator Components Explained
Green Line – Market Sentiment (RSI Price Line)
Shows bullish and bearish pressure in real time and reacts quickly to price changes.
Red Line – Signal Line
A smoothed version of the green line used for entry, exit, and confirmation signals.
Yellow Line – Market Direction Line
Represents the overall market trend and helps traders stay aligned with the dominant direction.
Blue Volatility Bands (Upper & Lower)
Measure market volatility.
-
Narrow bands indicate compression (potential breakout)
-
Wide bands indicate high volatility and momentum expansion
Key Benefits
-
Combines trend, momentum, and volatility in one indicator
-
Non-repainting logic
-
Clean and easy-to-read visual layout
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
Ideal for scalping and early entries
-
Reduces indicator overload and analysis paralysis
How Traders Use TDI
-
Identify early momentum shifts
-
Confirm trend continuation or exhaustion
-
Filter false entries
-
Improve timing for entries and exits
-
Trade with higher confidence and structure
This indicator is widely used as a core system component, not just a confirmation tool.
Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5
-
Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
-
Low CPU usage
-
Suitable for manual trading or EA development
Trade with structure. Trade with clarity. Trade with TDI.