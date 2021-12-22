Here is a high-conversion, sales-focused MQL5 product description for your Traders Dynamic Index indicator, written to attract buyers, sound professional, and still stay acceptable for the MQL5 Market.

You can copy–paste this directly.

Short Description

Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) – Read Market Pressure Before Price Explodes

A professional, non-repainting Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator that combines trend direction, momentum, and volatility into one clear trading tool for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.

Full Description

The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a powerful technical indicator designed to help traders understand what the market is doing before the big move happens.

Instead of using multiple indicators that lag and conflict, TDI delivers clear market information in one window, allowing faster and more confident trading decisions.

This version is non-repainting, stable, and optimized for real-time trading.

What Makes This TDI Different?

Most indicators react after price moves.

TDI focuses on market pressure, momentum shifts, and volatility changes, helping traders prepare before breakouts and reversals occur.

It is suitable for:

Scalping

Intraday trading

Swing trading

Prop-firm trading

Manual and algorithmic strategies

Indicator Components Explained

Green Line – Market Sentiment (RSI Price Line)

Shows bullish and bearish pressure in real time and reacts quickly to price changes.

Red Line – Signal Line

A smoothed version of the green line used for entry, exit, and confirmation signals.

Yellow Line – Market Direction Line

Represents the overall market trend and helps traders stay aligned with the dominant direction.

Blue Volatility Bands (Upper & Lower)

Measure market volatility.

Narrow bands indicate compression (potential breakout)

Wide bands indicate high volatility and momentum expansion

Key Benefits

Combines trend, momentum, and volatility in one indicator

Non-repainting logic

Clean and easy-to-read visual layout

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Ideal for scalping and early entries

Reduces indicator overload and analysis paralysis

How Traders Use TDI

Identify early momentum shifts

Confirm trend continuation or exhaustion

Filter false entries

Improve timing for entries and exits

Trade with higher confidence and structure

This indicator is widely used as a core system component, not just a confirmation tool.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5

Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

Low CPU usage

Suitable for manual trading or EA development

Explore My Other Professional Trading Tools

View all my Expert Advisors, Indicators, and Utilities here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller

Popular products include:

TDI Roacher Ultimate (Smart MM EA)

FTMO Smart Trader EA

NSA Prop Firm Robot

Vader Volatility Trading System

SuperTrend Matrix Indicator

Boom & Crash Arrow Indicator

Support & Feedback

If this indicator improves your trading:

Please leave a rating and review

Share feedback in the comments

Your support helps me continue releasing high-quality free and premium tools for the trading community.

Trade with structure. Trade with clarity. Trade with TDI.