GlideMarket Assistant

during 15 years of considerable experience in stock market, we have dealt with many professional traders who have been used profitable and unrivalled methods in this market but failed in the long term. The reason is undoubtedly the lack of standard in their manner during their trade. Standard means the accurate repetition of a process…. And cannot be established but with three main factors: Control, control and control. You have to take the control of everything you are doing in your trade which seems easy to say but so difficult in practice due to many psychological facts we all know about them and dealt with many times during the trade. this is exactly the verge of failure.

This Assistant helps you to have a better control on your trade and navigate its process simple and easy. Just tell your assistant how much risk you want to take in each trade and leave the rest to it. your assistant will calculate the volume size (lot) of the trade and run it.

Attention: The demo version from this page will not work, since The Trade Panel does not work in the strategy tester. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78807?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy



Let' have a review of each function of this smart assistant:

Trade Tab:

Session: graphically sets 4 important trading sessions of the day like Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York which shows the working time of the banks in each country.

graphically sets 4 important trading sessions of the day like Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York which shows the working time of the banks in each country. Risk Management: based on the amount or percentage of the risk user defines, the assistant calculates the volume for a new order. By setting the size of the Stop Loss user can observe the volume (lot) needed for the new order according to the amount of the specified risk. In the risk field set your desired value of the risk in the deposit currency or in percentage. You can also select whether the risk be calculated based on your balance or equity.



Setup: In setup section you can select BUY, SELL, BUY ORDER and TAKE PROFIT , and specify buy/sell position, STOP LOSS and take profit by using chart controls which are simplified graphically in order to enhance user interaction with the meta trader environment.



Volume: display the accurate calculation of the volume automatically based on your specified risk and STOP LOSS.



Risk/Reward: displays the calculation of risk/reward by division of your net profit (reward) by the price of your maximum risk.



Place: place your order easily by hitting the PLACE button.



Comment: you can write a comment in any part of the trade and document it.







Close Tab:

Closing all Open Positions

Closing all Buy Positions

Closing all Sell Positions

Closing all Profit Positions

Closing all Loss Positions

Deleting all Buy Orders

Deleting all Sell Orders

Deleting all The Orders

Closing of all positions when a specified profit is reached.

Closing of all positions when a specified loss is reached





The most considerable benefit of this Assistant is its simplicity and ease of use. You need no previous training or experience for utilizing it as it would be an extremely convenient and user friendly assistant for your trade.

Enjoy using it and share your comments and suggestions with us.



