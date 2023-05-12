The fate of a trade depends on knowing the direction of the price trend. Whatever style you trade, you must know that the direction of the main market trend is in the hands of buyers or sell









YZD Trend indicator helps you to find the main direction by using mathematical parameters and ATR

This indicator is a good supplement for your strategy, especially price action, which can reduce your trade losses.





How to use: YZD Trend indicator consists of two ranges in the form of bands, when the price is above the bands and the bands are close to the high price, the main trend is upward and vice versa.



