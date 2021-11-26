FNG News Trader

ONLY 2 LEFT AT $199! Then the price will go back to $399.


** Broker sensitive so please backtest and optimize

Live Signals: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1278508


NEWS TRADER is an automatic news trading program. It places pending stop buy and sell orders above and below the current price and modifies them until the time of a News Event.

Once orders are live it will cancel the opposing order if option is enabled and trail or move the stop loss to break even.

You must add the address 'http://ec.forexprostools.com/' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Tools/Options/Advisors'

BEWARE! Some Brokers gap Prices and fill far away from the Requested Price.


** Works best on EURUSD 30 min timeframe

** Set files are in comment section

** For backtesting please make sure "News time" is 15:30 but be sure to use "Auto=0" when live trading

** Our strategies use the last 2 years of historical data during optimization since it is the most accurate data.


News Wrap does NOT use martingale or grid so it is much safer than other experts.

Parameters:

  • News time(0=auto) - While using live 0 should be used and 15:30 while backtesting;

  • News update interval (minutes) - a lower number will use more resources;

  • Trade high impact news? - high impact news used as indicator;

  • Trade med impact news? - medium impact news as indicator;

  • Trade low impact news? - low impact news as indicator;

  • Max # of News Listed on Chart - Number of news event listed on chart;


  • Distance to orders (points) - Distance from price to place pending orders;

  • Price change needed to modify (points) - The amount of movement before modifying order;

  • Candles to check before news (0=disable) - 

  • Seconds before pending orders - number of seconds before news to place pending orders;

  • Seconds before adjacent orders - number of seconds before placing adjacent orders;

  • Seconds before modifying orders - number of seconds before modifying orders;

  • Seconds to wait after news - number of seconds to close orders after news;

  • Order cancel other - filled pending order will cancel opposing pending order;

  • DeleteOnShutdown, false keeps orders - deletes trade on shutdown;    


  • MM, Money Management, if true uses RiskPercent  - Use RiskPercent instead of static lot

  • RiskPercent, overrides lots - percent of equity used for dynamic lots

  • Lots, if not MM and RiskPercent - Static lot size traded when MM = false

  • MaxSpread, cancel orders if spread exceeds (points)(0=disable) - max spread to open orders

  • Checks for slippage and resets stop loss - if slippage occurs the SL will be modified

  • MaxSlippage, close early if exceeded (points)(0=disable) - Max allowed slippage in points


  • Take Profit (points)(0=disable) - Take Profit in points

  • Stop Loss (points)(0=disable) - Stop Loss in points

  • Break even points (points)(0=disable) - Break even in points

  • Break even offset (points)(0=disable) - break even offset in points

  • Trailing stop points (points)(0=disable) - Trailing stop in points

  • Trailing stop offset (points)(0=disable) - trailing offset in points

  • Trail immediately - Start trailing stop immediately


  • Expert id - magic number

  • Order comments - comment on orders placed



    Recommended products
    Nuker
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    Experts
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    QS NorthStar USDCAD
    Lucas Leibl
    Experts
    QS NorthStar USDCAD The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated  Composite Signal Scoring System . It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading. Strate
    Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
    Harsh Tiwari
    Experts
    The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
    TS Trade
    Carlos Reis Dos Santos
    Experts
    DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
    FundPass Pro
    Faith Wairimu Kariuki
    5 (1)
    Experts
    5-Star Rated Expert Advisor — FundPass Pro Introducing FundPass Pro: The Ultimate Plug-and-Play AI Trading Solution for All Traders and Prop Firm Challenges ️ Important Notice : To ensure compatibility with all account types , including proprietary firm accounts and standard personal accounts, the "Prop Firm Mode" in the user input must be enabled . Failing to activate this feature may cause the EA to operate in ways that are non-compliant with prop firm rules . Overview: FundPass Pro is
    Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
    Dobromir Tsolov
    Experts
    -         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
    RoboInvest
    Vasil Georgiev Todorov
    Experts
    # RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
    Bfg 9K Gold Killer
    Eugen Funk
    Experts
    BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
    Grid Machine MT5
    Ivan Grachev
    4.05 (44)
    Experts
    EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
    FREE
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Experts
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    CRT Master Theory
    VALU VENTURES LTD
    Experts
    CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
    AwS Mt5
    Marta Gonzalez
    4 (1)
    Experts
    AwS Algorithm whit Stocastic:  It is a algorithm system  that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market.                     The system detects the important points and operates the trend o the pulback, you chosse the direction                                                        You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for    m
    GoldMax EA 5
    Sergei Linskii
    5 (1)
    Experts
    GoldMax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5   . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management, lot multiplier, grid and  subsidence reduction mechanism.  Next price will be $699 etc. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real accoun
    FXmax EA MT5
    Sergei Linskii
    Experts
    FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 5 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real accoun
    SkyNet Fx EA
    Fernando De Paljla Silva
    Experts
    SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
    Srfire Hedge Position
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
    Golden Monarch EA
    John Samuel Ifegwu
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Golden Monarch EA — Smart Growth Engine for XAUUSD Traders Golden Monarch EA is an advanced, performance-driven automated trading system, strategically offered at a heavily discounted price to empower upcoming traders and lower the barrier to professional-grade trading. It is built to help traders plug in with confidence, grow smaller accounts responsibly, and develop consistency through disciplined execution—laying a strong foundation for progression into higher-level opportunities. Powered by
    MedusaBitcoin AI
    Aii Karadag
    Experts
    Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
    AI for Gold
    Eugen Funk
    4.06 (16)
    Experts
    Have manual trading, trading gurus, online seminars, account managers or trading bots failed to consistently generate trading profits for you as well? Let's face it... Real performance success is usually presented only for a very short period of time or even worse, within Telegram Channels where loosing trades are simply deleted.  But, here is the biggest and less obvious problem... the internet is full of naive strategies, which add to loosing positions and hope that the market will revert. Us
    SP500 Opening Range Pro
    Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
    Experts
    SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
    ScalpingDestroyer
    Emanuele Giulivi
    Experts
    Fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading using breakout and trend logic. It provides risk-management tools and trading-hours controls. Operation Signal generation on breakout/trend per user settings. Trading window to enable/pause execution. News filter to suspend trading around economic releases. Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or percentage). Optional trailing stop and break-even; daily close at profit/loss targets. Configurable daily drawdown limit. Execution control
    Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
    Allan Munene Mutiiria
    5 (2)
    Experts
    The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
    FREE
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    Risk Guard Pro
    Muniz Machado Thiago
    Experts
    RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
    Bolic Eagle EA
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    Experts
    Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
    Insight AInvestor
    Oleksii Ferbei
    Experts
    Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (394)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.85 (26)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (100)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (10)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    3.05 (22)
    Experts
    Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (13)
    Experts
    Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (7)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.82 (90)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Gold Atlas
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
    Vortex Turbo EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.16 (19)
    Experts
    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.52 (66)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Neptune EA MT5
    Kalinskie Gilliam
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    VolumeHedger
    OMG FZE LLC
    4.9 (39)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (9)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (51)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (30)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Pivot Killer
    BLODSALGO LIMITED
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (4)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.46 (13)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.22 (72)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.74 (35)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (104)
    Experts
    Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
    More from author
    FNG Advisor
    Tyler Henry Roberts
    4.17 (6)
    Experts
    You must add the address ' http://ec.forexprostools.com/ ' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Tools/Options/Advisors' Check out our MFI Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75573 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1286661   Please note that you will need to optimize and customize to your broker. With FNG Advisor you are able to make strategies that best fit you and your trading style. Features: Filter indicators: Envelopes, BEAR/Bull, Moving Average, Williams' Percent Rang
    FREE
    FNG MultiPro EA
    Tyler Henry Roberts
    Experts
    MultiPro EA Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1295954 Allow web request in options: https://ec.forexprostools.com My MultiPro’s were tailored to large account holders who were looking for a reliable expert that follows wealth protection protocols and doesn’t use dangerous recovery systems.  My goal is to average 8-10 percent gains monthly with each expert.  Some months will be less and some will be more, that’s how trading works when you do not use martingale.  Each trade has a prese
    MultiPro ADX EA
    Tyler Henry Roberts
    Experts
    Live Signal Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1354571 Check out our MFI version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75573 Allow web request in options: https://ec.forexprostools.com My MultiPro’s were tailored to large account holders who were looking for a reliable expert that follows wealth protection protocols and doesn’t use dangerous recovery systems.  My goal is to average 8-10 percent gains monthly with each expert.  Some months will be less and some will be more, that’s h
    Filter:
    Stephanie Nicole Chavez
    1334
    Stephanie Nicole Chavez 2022.01.07 16:49 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Tyler Henry Roberts
    4450
    Reply from developer Tyler Henry Roberts 2022.01.07 17:19
    🙏 I just never sleep 🤣
    Wendi Zheng
    2390
    Wendi Zheng 2022.01.03 15:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Tyler Henry Roberts
    4450
    Reply from developer Tyler Henry Roberts 2022.01.03 16:03
    Thank you.
    Ahmed Sarıkaya
    2724
    Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.12.31 17:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Tyler Henry Roberts
    4450
    Reply from developer Tyler Henry Roberts 2021.12.31 17:04
    Thank you very much 🙏
    Reply to review