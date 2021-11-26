FNG News Trader
- Experts
- Tyler Henry Roberts
- Version: 6.1
- Updated: 18 December 2021
- Activations: 5
ONLY 2 LEFT AT $199! Then the price will go back to $399.
** Broker sensitive so please backtest and optimize
Live Signals:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1278508
NEWS TRADER is an automatic news trading program. It places pending stop buy and sell orders above and below the current price and modifies them until the time of a News Event.
Once orders are live it will cancel the opposing order if option is enabled and trail or move the stop loss to break even.
You must add the address 'http://ec.forexprostools.com/' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Tools/Options/Advisors'
BEWARE! Some Brokers gap Prices and fill far away from the Requested Price.
** Works best on EURUSD 30 min timeframe
** Set files are in comment section
** For backtesting please make sure "News time" is 15:30 but be sure to use "Auto=0" when live trading
** Our strategies use the last 2 years of historical data during optimization since it is the most accurate data.
News Wrap does NOT use martingale or grid so it is much safer than other experts.
-
News time(0=auto) - While using live 0 should be used and 15:30 while backtesting;
-
News update interval (minutes) - a lower number will use more resources;
-
Trade high impact news? - high impact news used as indicator;
-
Trade med impact news? - medium impact news as indicator;
-
Trade low impact news? - low impact news as indicator;
-
Max # of News Listed on Chart - Number of news event listed on chart;
-
Distance to orders (points) - Distance from price to place pending orders;
-
Price change needed to modify (points) - The amount of movement before modifying order;
-
Candles to check before news (0=disable) -
-
Seconds before pending orders - number of seconds before news to place pending orders;
-
Seconds before adjacent orders - number of seconds before placing adjacent orders;
-
Seconds before modifying orders - number of seconds before modifying orders;
-
Seconds to wait after news - number of seconds to close orders after news;
-
Order cancel other - filled pending order will cancel opposing pending order;
-
DeleteOnShutdown, false keeps orders - deletes trade on shutdown;
-
MM, Money Management, if true uses RiskPercent - Use RiskPercent instead of static lot
-
RiskPercent, overrides lots - percent of equity used for dynamic lots
-
Lots, if not MM and RiskPercent - Static lot size traded when MM = false
-
MaxSpread, cancel orders if spread exceeds (points)(0=disable) - max spread to open orders
-
Checks for slippage and resets stop loss - if slippage occurs the SL will be modified
-
MaxSlippage, close early if exceeded (points)(0=disable) - Max allowed slippage in points
-
Take Profit (points)(0=disable) - Take Profit in points
-
Stop Loss (points)(0=disable) - Stop Loss in points
-
Break even points (points)(0=disable) - Break even in points
-
Break even offset (points)(0=disable) - break even offset in points
-
Trailing stop points (points)(0=disable) - Trailing stop in points
-
Trailing stop offset (points)(0=disable) - trailing offset in points
-
Trail immediately - Start trailing stop immediately
-
Expert id - magic number
-
Order comments - comment on orders placed
User didn't leave any comment to the rating