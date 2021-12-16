FNG MultiPro EA

MultiPro EA Live signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1295954

Allow web request in options:

https://ec.forexprostools.com

My MultiPro’s were tailored to large account holders who were looking for a reliable expert that follows wealth protection protocols and doesn’t use dangerous recovery systems. My goal is to average 8-10 percent gains monthly with each expert. Some months will be less and some will be more, that’s how trading works when you do not use martingale. Each trade has a preset SL/TP with a good risk/reward ratio. I designed the systems to be profitable with a win rate of 60% and so far our win rate has stayed between 70% - 90%. Each currency pair trades on average once to twice a month. That doesn’t sound like much but keep in mind that we are trading between 17 and 18 pairs.

The newest version of MultiPro MFI has a new optional feature that the live signal has recently started using. The option is to enable our custom GRID that I will explain now.

Do you ever see a trade go back and forth between order price and the stop loss? For a day or two the price goes from the order price then negative going towards the SL point and then back again to 0. It could do this for days before hitting the stop loss or winning the trade.

Our Grid system catches those movements to try and gain profit before/if you hit the stop loss.

Say it opens a trade and it goes negative 100 pips, the expert will place a .01 trade in the same direction of the original trade and with the same sl as the original trade. If that second trade goes back to the original order price (+100 pips) it will close and you make a quick .80 to .95 cents.

It catches 100 pip movements between the original order price and the original SL price. If the SL was 500 pips it would open a small .01 trade every 100 pips but only to the original SL price. All trades close if the original SL is hit and this prevents large losses. During the last week of testing it has done well. The longer the price bounces between original price and SL the better because even if a grid trade closes it will reopen next time the price moves 100 pips negative. Some days I can have 20 to 30 of these small trades and that help balance account losses.

This is only an optional feature and currently it’s only available on MultiPro MFI.

MuiltiPro has a news filter you can optionally use. It can close or pause orders before news events. You have the choice to filter the news by either high, medium, or low impact news events, there is also an option to close trades on Fridays. You can also choose how many open trades are opened at any given time.



MultiPro EA trades AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY from a single chart.The first time you load the advisor it will take extra time to load all the charts and TF's.





Main Features:

Plug and play advisor is completely automatic and easy to setup;

Always uses hidden stop loss;

No grid / martingale / hedging or other dangerous recovery systems used;

Complies with FIFO rules;

Dynamic lots;

News filter;

Optional close trades on Friday;





Lot sizes and risk: Risk high - .01 per 100; Risk medium - .01 per 500; Risk low - .01 per 1000;



Parameters:

Base balance - 1000 - Sets your base amount for dynamic lots;

Lots per balance - .01 - Lots per defined base balance;

Max positions at any one time - 4 - Max number of open positions;

Close trades on Fridays? - true - Closes trades on Fridays;

FridayStopHour - 18:00 - Hour to close trades on Fridays;

News update interval (minutes) - 10 - How often to update news;

Include high impact news? - true - Filter high impact new;

Include med impact news? - false - Filter medium impact news;

Include low impact new? - false - Filter low impact news;

Close all before news? - true - Close trades before news;

Close all before news (minutes) - 15 - How many minutes before news to close orders;

Stop trading before news - true - Temporarily pause new orders;

Stop trading before news (minutes) - 180 - Minutes to pause;

Start trading after news - true - Stats trading after news;

Start trading after news (minutes) - 30 - Minutes to wait before start;





Please only use 1 hour time frame and a VPS is highly recommended and please backtest before purchase and check comments for news filter URL information.













