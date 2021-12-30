MultiPro ADX EA

Live Signal Here:

My MultiPro’s were tailored to large account holders who were looking for a reliable expert that follows wealth protection protocols and doesn’t use dangerous recovery systems. My goal is to average 8-10 percent gains monthly with each expert. Some months will be less and some will be more, that’s how trading works when you do not use martingale. Each trade has a preset SL/TP with a good risk/reward ratio. I designed the systems to be profitable with a win rate of 60% and so far our win rate has stayed between 70% - 90%. Each currency pair trades on average once to twice a month. That doesn’t sound like much but keep in mind that we are trading between 17 and 18 pairs.

*This feature is not on this expert but I already have it built so if you guys want me to update it please let me know. I haven't updated it yet because I am not sure if you guys want to use it, I originally built it for my personal use.*

The newest version of MultiPro MFI has a new optional feature that the live signal has recently started using. The option is to enable our custom GRID that I will explain now.

Do you ever see a trade go back and forth between order price and the stop loss? For a day or two the price goes from the order price then negative going towards the SL point and then back again to 0. It could do this for days before hitting the stop loss or winning the trade.

Our Grid system catches those movements to try and gain profit before/if you hit the stop loss.

Say it opens a trade and it goes negative 100 pips, the expert will place a .01 trade in the same direction of the original trade and with the same sl as the original trade. If that second trade goes back to the original order price (+100 pips) it will close and you make a quick .80 to .95 cents.

It catches 100 pip movements between the original order price and the original SL price. If the SL was 500 pips it would open a small .01 trade every 100 pips but only to the original SL price. All trades close if the original SL is hit and this prevents large losses. During the last week of testing it has done well. The longer the price bounces between original price and SL the better because even if a grid trade closes it will reopen next time the price moves 100 pips negative. Some days I can have 20 to 30 of these small trades and that help balance account losses.

This is only an optional feature and currently it’s only available on MultiPro MFI.

MultiPro ADX trades 18 currency pairs from a single chart;



"AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF",

"CADJPY","CHFJPY","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURHKD","EURGBP",

"EURJPY","EURUSD","GBPCAD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY"

Main Features

Plug and play advisor is completely automatic and easy to setup

To help protect your wealth our advisors always use a preset stop loss.

No grid / martingale / hedging or other dangerous recovery systems used

FIFO compliant

Using our dynamic lot system will exponentially increase your profit over time.

Economic news can be dangerous for traders so we include a high quality news filter. This gives you the option to close trades before news, pause trading before news, and start trading after news, in minutes.

Weekend filter



