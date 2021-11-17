You must add the address 'http://ec.forexprostools.com/' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Tools/Options/Advisors'

Please note that you will need to optimize and customize to your broker.



With FNG Advisor you are able to make strategies that best fit you and your trading style.



How to use FNG Advisor:



Using this expert is pretty straight forward. You choose one of the main signal indicators under “signal indicator”. Each indicator has it’s inputs underneath the indicator title. Next you can choose which filter indicators to use by enabling or disabling them individually. Each indicator has its own inputs: timeframe, shift, and reverse (plus their usual inputs). The “timeframe” is the timeframe the indicator uses. Indicator “shift” is the shift from initial signal to placement. Signal reverse is self explanatory; it reverses the signal from the chosen indicator.

How we optimize our strategies:



Normally when we optimize strategies from scratch we start by selecting the main and filter indicators. Then we choose how much historical data to use, we like 2 to 3 years. Next we optimize the indicator timeframe and signal shifts. From those results we choose our best option and next optimize TP/SL, trailing if enabled, and martingale distance if enabled. We follow that up by optimizing the specific indicator settings for the indicators used. The last input we optimize is the lot size.



If you choose to use our set files you only need to try optimizing indicator TF's, lot size, TP/SL

Check comments for rough set files

