Indexes MT5

The stocks that make up the index are one of the drivers of the movement. Analyzing the financial performance of all elements of the index, we can assume further development of the situation.
The program (script) displays corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings. 

    "Indexes" cannot be tested in the tester (since there is no way to get information from the Internet).


    Information is downloaded from the site investing.com:

    • Report Date
    • Earnings per share (EPS)
    • Income (Revenue)
    • market capitalization


    The principle of operation:

    • Searches for information about corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings.
    • While searching for information, the background of the graph changes color to blue.
    • Plotting vertical lines corresponding to dates of the published corporate reports. The tooltip of each of the lines contains data on the appropriate corporate report.
        • The E and $ marks are assigned to vertical lines:
        • if EPS value exceeds the forecast, the green E mark is used,
        • if expectations are not met, the red one is used;
        • if Revenue exceeds the forecast, the green $ mark is used,
        • if expectations are not met, the red one is used.
    • There can be several corporate reports in one day (displayed in different colors and higher than the previous one).
      • The program works in Russian and English.
      • In the settings, you can change the color of the lines.


      Before launching :

        The program and all the information used in it depend on the site investing.com and they work as long as it is possible to get information programmatically from the specified links.

        For more convenience, assign a hotkey to the script: right-click "Indexes" in the Navigator window -> Set hotkey -> select a suitable combination.


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        As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
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        Utilities
        As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
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        Utilities
        As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
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