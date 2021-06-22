Indexes MT5

The stocks that make up the index are one of the drivers of the movement. Analyzing the financial performance of all elements of the index, we can assume further development of the situation.

The program (script) displays corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings.





"Indexes" cannot be tested in the tester (since there is no way to get information from the Internet).

Information is downloaded from the site investing.com: Report Date

Earnings per share (EPS)

Income (Revenue)

market capitalization

The principle of operation: Searches for information about corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings.

While searching for information, the background of the graph changes color to blue.

Plotting vertical lines corresponding to dates of the published corporate reports. The tooltip of each of the lines contains data on the appropriate corporate report.

The E and $ marks are assigned to vertical lines:

and marks are assigned to vertical lines:



if EPS value exceeds the forecast, the green E mark is used,

mark is used,



if expectations are not met, the red one is used;





if Revenue exceeds the forecast, the green $ mark is used,

mark is used,



if expectations are not met, the red one is used.

There can be several corporate reports in one day (displayed in different colors and higher than the previous one).

The program works in Russian and English.

In the settings, you can change the color of the lines.

Before launching : Add URL https://investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData to the list of allowed URLs. Options -> Expert Advisors -> enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" .

. As well as the URL to the indexes that you plan to use:

RTS ( Russia ) https://ru.investing.com/indices/rtsi-components Dow_Jones (USA) https://ru.investing.com/indices/investing.com-united-states-30-components

SnP (USA) https://ru.investing.com/indices/investing.com-us-500-components

FTSE_100 (Great Britain) https://ru.investing.com/indices/investing.com-uk-100-components

EUROSTOXX_50 (The European Union) https://ru.investing.com/indices/eu-stoxx50-components DAX (Germany) https://ru.investing.com/indices/germany-30-components CAC_40 (France) https://ru.investing.com/indices/france-40-components FTSE_MIB (Italy) https://ru.investing.com/indices/investing.com-italy-40-components AEX (Netherlands) https://ru.investing.com/indices/netherlands-25-components

IBEX_35 (Spain) https://ru.investing.com/indices/spain-35-components SMI (Switzerland) https://ru.investing.com/indices/switzerland-20-components BEL_20 (Belgium) https://ru.investing.com/indices/bel-20-components PSI_20 (Portugal) https://ru.investing.com/indices/psi-20-components ATX (Austria) https://ru.investing.com/indices/atx-components OMXS_30 (Sweden) https://ru.investing.com/indices/omx-stockholm-30-components

Nifty_50 (India) https://ru.investing.com/indices/s-p-cnx-nifty-components FTSE_China_A50 (China) https://ru.investing.com/indices/ftse-china-a50-components Hang_Seng ( Hong Kong ) https://ru.investing.com/indices/hang-sen-40-components

Nikkei_225 (Japan) https://ru.investing.com/indices/japan-ni225-components Bovespa (Brazil) https://ru.investing.com/indices/bovespa-components TA_35 (Israel) https://ru.investing.com/indices/ta25-components





The program and all the information used in it depend on the site investing.com and they work as long as it is possible to get information programmatically from the specified links.

"Indexes"

For more convenience, assign a hotkey to the script: right-clickin the Navigator window -> Set hotkey -> select a suitable combination.



