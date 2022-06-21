Total Volume of specific range Calculator

AboaishaRV_Calculator is an info indicator.
It manages to calculate the range and total volume between any 2 points on the chart.
To use it just install the indicator and draw a trend line between point X and point Y and it will show you the difference in the price and the total volume traded inside this range.

Indicator inputs:

  • DataColor >> the color of the info range size and volume size of the range.
  • LinesColor >> the color of the range border lines if they are used.
  • FontSize
  • LinesWidth
  • RangeFormDigits >> to show you the difference of the price in digits form for example 0.00124 .If it's set to false the indicator will show the range in points for example 124 points.
  • UseRangeLines >>To show the range border lines.
  • DeleteLinesOnRemoval >> if you wish to keep the range borders set it to false.

This indicator is very useful specially for people who are relying on volume spread analysis in their trading.It works on any market.

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    Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
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