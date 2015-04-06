Frzmarsiea

This  EA uses moving average crosses and RSI to enter into trades along with many other conditions to filter out false signals. EA has an inbuilt choppy market filter and also you can set the time duration during which the EA should work. Optionally, you can use the martingale lot resizing as well.


How to install:

  1. Copy and EA to the MT4 Expert folder.
  2. Refresh/restart MT4
  3. Load the EA on the recommended pairs
  4. Change the settings if necessary

Setting explanations

  1. Lot size => Here you can set the lot size. Please make sure the lot size is in line with your deposit. Do not have large lot sizes if you have a small deposit.
  2. Multiply Lot Size after losing trade => You can set the martingale lot sizing here. If you don’t need martingale, then keep this as “1”.
  3. Max Lot Size => This is useful if you have martingale; if the martingale makes the lot size more than the size mentioned here, then the trade will not be taken.
  4. Lower MA Period => This the lower MA period considered for MA cross
  5. Higher MA Period=> This is the higher MA period considered for MA cross
  6. Take Profit => TP is set as a multiplier of ATR at the time of entering the trade (not in pips). For instance, if the ATR was 15 pips at the time of the trade and here you have entered 2, then your take profit would be 30 pips.
  7. Stop Loss => SL is also set as a multiplier of ATR.
  8. Breakeven % of TP => Breakeven is set as a % of the TP (Not in pips)
  9. RSI Above Level to Buy=> Buy trades will only be made if the RSI is above this level
  10. RSI Below Level to Buy=> Sell trades will only be made if the RSI is below this level
  11. Max Spread (Pips) => this is the spread filter. If the spread is more than what is specified here, no trades will be taken.
  12. Trading Start/End Time => Here you can have a time filter for the EA. For instance, if you want the EA to run during a particular market session (E.g. London), you can simply set the start and end time accordingly. Please note the time given are based on broker’s server time (i.e. MT4 time).


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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
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5 (2)
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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