Markets Open and Close Time Zones

This product displays open and close time zones for four major markets New York, London, Sydney and Tokyo. It spares you the effort to manually check for market hours by conveniently displaying colored zones for different market hours. For serious traders it is essential to understand your preferred currency pair behavior with respect to major markets open and close times. This EA comes in handy when you want to integrate market hours with your other analysis tools all in one visual display.

-This EA is compatible with all broker’s time settings GMT, EST, UTC, local time.

-Covers four major markets New York, London, Tokyo, Sydney.

-Markets open and close windows are color coded with the ability to change colors.



