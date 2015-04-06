Anubes EG

  • Experts
  • Ahmed Amen
    Ahmed Amen

    Ahmed Amen

    Technical Analyst,Senior Business Analyst
    Member of the Egyptian society of Technical Analysts - ESTA.
    Experience since 2010 in the financial markets.
    Technical Analyst for Financial Markets.
    Programmer of some automated trading strategies in the currency market.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

For watch tread 


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/548990


Anubes is an Expert Adviser making you trading is very easy with low risk and little of time you can get your profit 

  Anubes following  the trend with Discipline

It will be updated every 3 months to make sure that the strategy is still suitable for the current market condition

    Features
    • Good at EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURAUD, GBPAUD.
    • Over ten years of back-testing. (10,000+ deals)
    • Do not require fast execution or low spread.
    • EA Settings:you can Use default settings or contact with me to get best settings  .

    For any further information, Feel free to contact me

     whatsapp : +201144946208  

    or 

    Email :-ahmed.amin92@outlook.com

    For good profit it working good with EquitiGroup

    open an account from this link and get black offer

    https://www.equiticlients.com/Redirect?linkID=0032118 


















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