Anubes EG
- Experts
-
Ahmed AmenTechnical Analyst,Senior Business Analyst
Member of the Egyptian society of Technical Analysts - ESTA.
Experience since 2010 in the financial markets.
Technical Analyst for Financial Markets.
Programmer of some automated trading strategies in the currency market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
For watch tread
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/548990
Anubes is an Expert Adviser making you trading is very easy with low risk and little of time you can get your profit
Anubes following the trend with DisciplineIt will be updated every 3 months to make sure that the strategy is still suitable for the current market condition
- Good at EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURAUD, GBPAUD.
- Over ten years of back-testing. (10,000+ deals)
- Do not require fast execution or low spread.
- EA Settings:you can Use default settings or contact with me to get best settings .
For any further information, Feel free to contact me
whatsapp : +201144946208
or
Email :-ahmed.amin92@outlook.com
For good profit it working good with EquitiGroup
open an account from this link and get black offer
https://www.equiticlients.com/Redirect?linkID=0032118