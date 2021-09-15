TRIX Colored

Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX)

It is a strong technical analysis tool. It can help investors determine price momentum and identify oversold and overbought signals in a financial asset.





Advantages of having an indicator like TRIX.





One of the main advantages of TRIX over other trend-following indicators is its excellent filtering of market noise and its tendency to be an early rather than late indicator.





To aid in the operations, a coloring was configured to facilitate the identification of trend reversals.





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