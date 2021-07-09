Candle Timer and Spreed

4.79

A very simple indicator, but one that cannot be missed when carrying out your operations.


Fast and accurate Spreed information before entering a trade as well as the time to start another candlestick.


Spread refers to the difference between the buy (purchase) and sell (offer) price of a stock, bond or currency transaction.




Come and see our mql5 signals too.

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/899841?source=Site+Signals+From+Author

Reviews 21
changing
54
changing 2025.01.24 15:49 
 

not bad not bad, can see the countdown n spread easily

luiz1981
14
luiz1981 2024.02.09 23:05 
 

perfeito, facilita muito

ailtonmotta
14
ailtonmotta 2023.12.29 22:19 
 

Bom produto, recomendo.

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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jcnovoa21
992
jcnovoa21 2026.05.08 12:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Deivy-2
34
Deivy-2 2026.03.26 14:51 
 

muy bien configuracion a nuestro gusto y acepta los cambios de la misma cuando otras no lo permiten hacer..

AngieBR
24
AngieBR 2025.06.22 13:52 
 

não consegui instalar. Exige VPs.

changing
54
changing 2025.01.24 15:49 
 

not bad not bad, can see the countdown n spread easily

Giovanni Vecchies
30
Giovanni Vecchies 2024.10.29 11:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ejtorres06
14
ejtorres06 2024.06.13 02:50 
 

Muy útil, recomendado!!

luiz1981
14
luiz1981 2024.02.09 23:05 
 

perfeito, facilita muito

Mohammed Mohammed Mohammed Abu Zaid
350
Mohammed Mohammed Mohammed Abu Zaid 2024.01.02 08:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ailtonmotta
14
ailtonmotta 2023.12.29 22:19 
 

Bom produto, recomendo.

igorvita13
64
igorvita13 2023.08.10 19:54 
 

Muito útil!

carlosantunes
14
carlosantunes 2023.08.09 03:17 
 

excelente produto ,funciona muito bem, recomendo .

Tshiamo Phamotse
149
Tshiamo Phamotse 2023.03.08 04:43 
 

Works perfectly thank you

Nattpongwi
14
Nattpongwi 2023.01.29 13:40 
 

++

cossetintrader
24
cossetintrader 2022.08.15 22:25 
 

Incrível!

silva123
64
silva123 2022.08.04 00:29 
 

Fantástico da pra ver spred na hora recomendo com certeza

gexcellconsultoria
54
gexcellconsultoria 2022.08.03 22:30 
 

Excelente o indicador. Recomendo.

vemos07
64
vemos07 2022.07.10 00:51 
 

muy buen indicador. ocupa espacio mínimo, no molesta al grafico.

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2022.05.22 22:42 
 

Muito bom obrigado por disponibilizar.

Edynvest
37
Edynvest 2022.03.08 13:51 
 

Aplicativo muito bom e útil parabéns ao desenvolvedor.

mensis
14
mensis 2022.01.17 20:52 
 

Ótimo aplicativo. Gostei.

12
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