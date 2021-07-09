Candle Timer and Spreed

A very simple indicator, but one that cannot be missed when carrying out your operations.





Fast and accurate Spreed information before entering a trade as well as the time to start another candlestick.





Spread refers to the difference between the buy (purchase) and sell (offer) price of a stock, bond or currency transaction.













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