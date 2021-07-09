Candle Timer and Spreed
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
A very simple indicator, but one that cannot be missed when carrying out your operations.
Fast and accurate Spreed information before entering a trade as well as the time to start another candlestick.
Spread refers to the difference between the buy (purchase) and sell (offer) price of a stock, bond or currency transaction.
Come and see our mql5 signals too.
https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/899841?source=Site+Signals+From+Author
not bad not bad, can see the countdown n spread easily