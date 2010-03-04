Grid Hedging (Modular)

Introducing Grid Hedging (Modular), the ultimate trading tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience! This expert advisor (EA) is a powerful and versatile system that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting in the trading world, this EA is tailored to adapt to your unique trading style.







So, what can this EA do? Grid Hedging (Modular) allows you to trade with a completely modular grid system, offering you unmatched flexibility and control. You can now customize the lot size, hedge every grid with custom lot size parameters, and even define a custom grid size. With these advanced features, you can fine-tune your strategy, manage risk more effectively, and potentially achieve higher returns.





But what exactly is a grid trading system, you might ask? Imagine it as a clever way to navigate the ups and downs of the market with ease. Picture an invisible grid laid over your trading chart. The EA then places buy and sell orders at regular intervals within this grid. As the market moves, your trades will either hit their take profit targets or be hedged, mitigating potential losses. The beauty lies in its adaptability, as it can thrive in both trending and ranging markets, maximizing opportunities while minimizing risk.





Whether you're into Forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, Grid Hedging (Modular) provides you with a cutting-edge solution that embraces customization and versatility. Take the reins of your trading destiny and explore the potential of the grid system with this exceptional EA. Elevate your trading game and start making more informed decisions with Grid Hedging (Modular) by your side!







Important terms:

Term

Description

HCZ

Hedge Confirmation Zone, is a zone in which the upper side will be the trigger of entering a long hedged position in case of a short main position, and the lower side of the zone will be considered an entry for short hedging position in case the main position in long. Also HCZ is considered in closing and re-opening the hedge positions so that spread will have no negative effect on this operation.

Ground_Zero

Represents the anchor level in the middle a.k.a the price where the EA was switched on, before the grid system starts to form

ST array

ST array is the short position triggers (levels) array and it represents the upper grid lines above ground zero

LT array

ST array is the long position triggers (levels) array and it represents the lower grid lines below ground zero

LST

LST is a short abbveriation for the terms ST_array and LT_array together

General concept: If the price went up from ground zero and triggered the first short level, only the ST array will form, and no LT array will be formed. Same thing applies to the other direction .



Features (parameters):

Feature

Description

Profit in which the cycle will be closed

Enter the desired profit in the main currency of your account

Number of trigger levels to setup

The total number of grid levels in each side

Number of pips between levels

Customize the distance between grid levels in pips

Main lot size

The lot size of the main positions triggered at each grid

Hedge lot size

The lot size of the hedging position made at each grid level

HCZ range in ticks

Specify the range size of HCZ you desire

Break even profit

The desired profit you need on each "Break Even" scenario of each position, if Break Even option is enbles

LST level to start incrementing

In case you want to increase the grid distance, main lotsize or hedge lotsize after a certain point, specify at which level index you want this to start, otherwise set it to "0"

LST pips increase step

Specify how many pips the grid size will expand in each level in pips

Main lotsize increase step

Specify the lotsize to be added in each new position in the grid in increment style

Hedge lotsize increase step

Same as the latter but with hedged positions

New fixed main lotsize

Specify the new lotsize of main positions on each grid instead of incrementing, set it to "0" if you don't want this option to take effect

New fixed hedge lotsize

Same as the latter but with hedged positions

New fixed pips betweeen levels

Specify the fixed distance between grid levels instead of incrementing

Hedging style in profit direction

In case your hedging position are in profit, CUT_AND_SECURE : close the position in profit once it hits the next grid level. ACCUMULATE: keep the hedging position opened as long as it's profitable .

Hedging style in losing direction

In case yor hedging position went to the opposite direction, CUT_LOSSES: Close the position once it went down a few ticks a.k.a (HCZ zone) . ACCUMULATE: keep it open

Where the profitable hedges close

SPREAD_SAFE: if you already have spread in your account. TAILORED: if you have a very tiny to none spread in your account

Where the losing hedges close

SPREAD_SAFE: if you already have spread in your account. TAILORED: if you have a very tiny to none spread in your account

PnL type to be counted for exit

The PnL to be considered in order to exit the cycle, GLOBAL_PNL: Both closed and open positions in this cycle are considered. OPEN_PNL, and CLOSED_PNL

Enable break even

All Main positions will break even if the price went back to each level start point

Enable next-level take profit

All positions will take profit once they hit the next level in the grid

Enable Ground Zero stop loss

The cycle will close once the price went back in the losing direcion and hit the zero line of the grid













































































































































































































































































































































































