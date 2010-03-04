Grid Hedging Modular


Grid Hedging (Modular)

Introducing Grid Hedging (Modular), the ultimate trading tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience! This expert advisor (EA) is a powerful and versatile system that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting in the trading world, this EA is tailored to adapt to your unique trading style.


So, what can this EA do? Grid Hedging (Modular) allows you to trade with a completely modular grid system, offering you unmatched flexibility and control. You can now customize the lot size, hedge every grid with custom lot size parameters, and even define a custom grid size. With these advanced features, you can fine-tune your strategy, manage risk more effectively, and potentially achieve higher returns.


But what exactly is a grid trading system, you might ask? Imagine it as a clever way to navigate the ups and downs of the market with ease. Picture an invisible grid laid over your trading chart. The EA then places buy and sell orders at regular intervals within this grid. As the market moves, your trades will either hit their take profit targets or be hedged, mitigating potential losses. The beauty lies in its adaptability, as it can thrive in both trending and ranging markets, maximizing opportunities while minimizing risk.


Whether you're into Forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, Grid Hedging (Modular) provides you with a cutting-edge solution that embraces customization and versatility. Take the reins of your trading destiny and explore the potential of the grid system with this exceptional EA. Elevate your trading game and start making more informed decisions with Grid Hedging (Modular) by your side!



Important terms:

Term
 Description
HCZ
 Hedge Confirmation Zone, is a zone in which the upper side will be the trigger of entering a long hedged position in case of a short main position, and the lower side of the zone will be considered an entry for short hedging position in case the main position in long. Also HCZ is considered in closing and re-opening the hedge positions so that spread will have no negative effect on this operation.
Ground_Zero
 Represents the anchor level in the middle a.k.a the price where the EA was switched on, before the grid system starts to form
ST array
 ST array is the short position triggers (levels) array and it represents the upper grid lines above ground zero
LT array
 ST array is the long position triggers (levels) array and it represents the lower grid lines below ground zero
LST
 LST is a short abbveriation for the terms ST_array and LT_array together


General concept:

If the price went up from ground zero and triggered the first short level, only the ST array will form, and no LT array will be formed.

Same thing applies to the other direction .


Features (parameters):
Feature
 Description
Profit in which the cycle will be closed
 Enter the desired profit in the main currency of your account
Number of trigger levels to setup
 The total number of grid levels in each side
Number of pips between levels
 Customize the distance between grid levels in pips
Main lot size
 The lot size of the main positions triggered at each grid
Hedge lot size
 The lot size of the hedging position made at each grid level
HCZ range in ticks
 Specify the range size of HCZ you desire
Break even profit
 The desired profit you need on each "Break Even" scenario of each position, if Break Even option is enbles
LST level to start incrementing
 In case you want to increase the grid distance, main lotsize or hedge lotsize after a certain point, specify at which level index you want this to start, otherwise set it to "0"
LST pips increase step
 Specify how many pips the grid size will expand in each level in pips
Main lotsize increase step
 Specify the lotsize to be added in each new position in the grid in increment style
Hedge lotsize increase step
 Same as the latter but with hedged positions
New fixed main lotsize
 Specify the new lotsize of main positions on each grid instead of incrementing, set it to "0" if you don't want this option to take effect
New fixed hedge lotsize
 Same as the latter but with hedged positions
New fixed pips betweeen levels
 Specify the fixed distance between grid levels instead of incrementing
Hedging style in profit direction
 In case your hedging position are in profit, CUT_AND_SECURE : close the position in profit once it hits the next grid level. ACCUMULATE: keep the hedging position opened as long as it's profitable .
Hedging style in losing direction
 In case yor hedging position went to the opposite direction, CUT_LOSSES: Close the position once it went down a few ticks a.k.a (HCZ zone) . ACCUMULATE: keep it open
Where the profitable hedges close
 SPREAD_SAFE: if you already have spread in your account. TAILORED: if you have a very tiny to none spread in your account
Where the losing hedges close
 SPREAD_SAFE: if you already have spread in your account. TAILORED: if you have a very tiny to none spread in your account
PnL type to be counted for exit
 The PnL to be considered in order to exit the cycle, GLOBAL_PNL: Both closed and open positions in this cycle are considered. OPEN_PNL, and CLOSED_PNL
Enable break even
 All Main positions will break even if the price went back to each level start point
Enable next-level take profit
 All positions will take profit once they hit the next level in the grid
Enable Ground Zero stop loss
 The cycle will close once the price went back in the losing direcion and hit the zero line of the grid




























































































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Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
GoldRush M1 Scalper
Raza Khan
Experts
Harness the volatility of XAUUSD with a strategy built specifically for the 1-minute time frame. GoldRush M1 Scalper uses high-frequency logic to detect quick price expansions and pullbacks on Gold, ensuring you are in and out of the market with surgical precision. XAUUSD: The core algorithm is fine-tuned for the unique liquidity and spread characteristics of Gold. Lightning Execution: Uses ORDER_FILLING_IOC (Immediate or Cancel) to minimize slippage during volatile scalping sessions. Strict Ris
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
The Quantum Classifier
Raza Khan
Experts
*not fully operational.. some features are are under development* This Expert Advisor operates on the cutting edge of algorithmic trading, employing a Lorentzian classification machine learning model to analyze market data. Instead of relying on traditional indicators, it observes a defined number of past bars to recognize intricate patterns and relationships within the price action. It then uses a "neighbor" count to classify the current market state and predict future movements. The Quantum Cl
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
The ST System
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a robust, trend-following system that uses a confluence of five different indicators to confirm a strong upward trend before entering a buy position. Its strategy is built on a two-step validation process: first, it confirms the overall trend using the EMA 200 and Linear Regression Slopes to ensure the price is in a clear bullish direction. Once a valid trend is established, it looks for one of three entry signals from Aroon , ADX , or MACD to trigger a buy trade. The EA i
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
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Anchor
Kamel Zerki
Experts
This a high frequency scalper that takes advantage of every move in the market regardless the trend or any fundamentals. There is no single trend that can escape this.  This EA puts an anchor to the market, enabling you to swing up and down without losing, only profit . This EA is based only on GBP/JPY market, nothing else would work (currently), but I can study other markets later (or on-demand). Spread is mendatory to be from 0 until 0.2 pips max You sould make sure there is no comissions ma
SmartHedging
Kamel Zerki
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The Hedger tool is an expert advisor designed for MT4, employing highly advanced hedging techniques to enhance profitability and simplify trading processes. It assists in initiating a hedging cycle once your trade is projected to incur a loss. Following your manual analysis of technical indicators, our tool aids in determining the appropriate lot size based on your selected risk percentage and account balance. Subsequently, if your position moves unfavorably, this tool initiates hedging strategi
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
Indicators
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
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