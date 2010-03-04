Grid Hedging Modular
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Grid Hedging (Modular)
So, what can this EA do? Grid Hedging (Modular) allows you to trade with a completely modular grid system, offering you unmatched flexibility and control. You can now customize the lot size, hedge every grid with custom lot size parameters, and even define a custom grid size. With these advanced features, you can fine-tune your strategy, manage risk more effectively, and potentially achieve higher returns.
But what exactly is a grid trading system, you might ask? Imagine it as a clever way to navigate the ups and downs of the market with ease. Picture an invisible grid laid over your trading chart. The EA then places buy and sell orders at regular intervals within this grid. As the market moves, your trades will either hit their take profit targets or be hedged, mitigating potential losses. The beauty lies in its adaptability, as it can thrive in both trending and ranging markets, maximizing opportunities while minimizing risk.
Whether you're into Forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, Grid Hedging (Modular) provides you with a cutting-edge solution that embraces customization and versatility. Take the reins of your trading destiny and explore the potential of the grid system with this exceptional EA. Elevate your trading game and start making more informed decisions with Grid Hedging (Modular) by your side!
Important terms:
|Term
|Description
|HCZ
|Hedge Confirmation Zone, is a zone in which the upper side will be the trigger of entering a long hedged position in case of a short main position, and the lower side of the zone will be considered an entry for short hedging position in case the main position in long. Also HCZ is considered in closing and re-opening the hedge positions so that spread will have no negative effect on this operation.
|Ground_Zero
|Represents the anchor level in the middle a.k.a the price where the EA was switched on, before the grid system starts to form
|ST array
|ST array is the short position triggers (levels) array and it represents the upper grid lines above ground zero
|LT array
|ST array is the long position triggers (levels) array and it represents the lower grid lines below ground zero
|LST
|LST is a short abbveriation for the terms ST_array and LT_array together
General concept:
If the price went up from ground zero and triggered the first short level, only the ST array will form, and no LT array will be formed.
Same thing applies to the other direction .