Book of changes series

Trading is an art. This EA is developed based on the idea of the book of changes. Everything in heaven and earth is in constant development. It expounds this "natural" law. This law reveals the characteristics of the whole universe, including the attributes of all things between heaven and earth. Therefore, the author finds the law of Yin-Yang transformation through the assignment of the double average, so as to be close to the trend of the market and seek profits in the interval. This EA is based on the data research and analysis of the European and American currency pair (EURUSD) market in the early stage. Therefore, please use it in the European and American currency pair (EURUSD) after purchase, not in other currency pairs and transaction categories. Other corresponding versions will be launched in succession in the future. You can continue to pay attention. After downloading, the interface can adjust the number of hands and parameter settings. You can fill in according to the best assignment prompted. Don't try to change it easily. Finally, it is suggested that the position is 10000 US dollars. Thank you for your support! Attached: "easy", one is "change", the other is "simple", and the third is "not easy". Change refers to the way of change. Everything is changing all the time. Simple, one Yin and one Yang, including the principle of ten thousand things; There are days and places, up and down, before and after. They are opposite and complement each other and the unity of opposites. It is not easy. Although things in the world are complex and changeable, there is one thing that will never change, that is, the law; Heaven and earth operate, the four seasons rotate, cold and summer alternate, winter is cold and summer is hot, the moon is surplus, the sun is partial, and things will turn when they reach the extreme. This is the law. The development of everything has "fixed number" and "variable", fixed number has rules to follow and variable has no rules to follow; A fixed number contains variables, and a variable contains a fixed number. No matter a fixed number or a variable, the overall situation remains the same.



