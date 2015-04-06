Book of changes series

Trading is an art. This EA is developed based on the idea of the book of changes. Everything in heaven and earth is in constant development. It expounds this "natural" law. This law reveals the characteristics of the whole universe, including the attributes of all things between heaven and earth. Therefore, the author finds the law of Yin-Yang transformation through the assignment of the double average, so as to be close to the trend of the market and seek profits in the interval. This EA is based on the data research and analysis of the European and American currency pair (EURUSD) market in the early stage. Therefore, please use it in the European and American currency pair (EURUSD) after purchase, not in other currency pairs and transaction categories. Other corresponding versions will be launched in succession in the future. You can continue to pay attention. After downloading, the interface can adjust the number of hands and parameter settings. You can fill in according to the best assignment prompted. Don't try to change it easily. Finally, it is suggested that the position is 10000 US dollars. Thank you for your support! Attached: "easy", one is "change", the other is "simple", and the third is "not easy". Change refers to the way of change. Everything is changing all the time. Simple, one Yin and one Yang, including the principle of ten thousand things; There are days and places, up and down, before and after. They are opposite and complement each other and the unity of opposites. It is not easy. Although things in the world are complex and changeable, there is one thing that will never change, that is, the law; Heaven and earth operate, the four seasons rotate, cold and summer alternate, winter is cold and summer is hot, the moon is surplus, the sun is partial, and things will turn when they reach the extreme. This is the law. The development of everything has "fixed number" and "variable", fixed number has rules to follow and variable has no rules to follow; A fixed number contains variables, and a variable contains a fixed number. No matter a fixed number or a variable, the overall situation remains the same.


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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Origin of the universe
Bai Han Dong
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交易是一门艺术，本EA基于 Book of changes series  产品的迭代开发， 天地万物都处在永不停息的发展之中，其阐述的就是这个“ 自然而然 ” 的规律。这规律揭示了整个宇宙的特性，囊括了天地间所有事物的属性。 因此，作者通过双均线的赋值，找寻阴阳变换的规律，以此贴近市场的走势，在区间内博弈求利，大道至简。本EA前期基于欧美货币对 （EURUSD） 市场进行的数据调研分析，因此，购买后请使用于欧美货币对（EURUSD），不要使用于其他货币对及交易品类，后续会陆续推出其他相应版本，大家可以持续关注。在下载后，界面可以进行调节手数以及参数设置，大家根据提示的最佳赋值填写即可，不要轻易尝试改变，最后建议仓位为一万美金。如有疑问，可以与作者留言，感谢支持！附： “易”，一是“ 变易 ”、二是“ 简易 ”、三是“ 不易 ”。变易，指变化之道，万事万物时时刻刻都在变化。简易，一阴一阳，囊括了万种事物之理；有天就有地，有上就有下，有前就有后，都是相反相成，对立统一。不易，虽世间的事物错综复杂，变化多端，但是有一样东西永远不变的，那就是规律；天地运行，四季轮换，寒暑交替，冬寒夏热，月盈
Origin of the Forex
Bai Han Dong
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Note: after purchasing EA, the interface of this EA must be executed on M15 when it is running. If you need to download the demo test, you must start it in M15. And the number of lots can be set to one tenth of the position. For example, one lot can be set for us $10000. If you want to reduce the risk, you can also adjust it according to your own wishes. This is a very excellent EA. Developers have spent a lot of energy to sort out the data to achieve such a high rate of return. This EA is mainl
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