Origin of the Forex

Note: after purchasing EA, the interface of this EA must be executed on M15 when it is running.

If you need to download the demo test, you must start it in M15. And the number of lots can be set to one tenth of the position. For example, one lot can be set for us $10000. If you want to reduce the risk, you can also adjust it according to your own wishes.

This is a very excellent EA. Developers have spent a lot of energy to sort out the data to achieve such a high rate of return. This EA is mainly used to run EURUSD. You can contact our developers to help you set up after purchasing. This EA must be started at M15 level to achieve the best profit effect. Trading is an art. This EA is based on the iterative development of the previous generation of products. Everything in the world is in the process of ceaseless development. What it describes is this "natural" law. This law reveals the characteristics of the whole universe, including the attributes of all things between heaven and earth. Therefore, the author finds the law of Yin-Yang transformation through the assignment of the double moving average, so as to get close to the market trend, play games within the range and seek profits, and the road is simple. In the early stage of this EA, based on the data research and analysis of the European and American currency pair (EURUSD) market, please use it in the European and American currency pair (EURUSD) after purchase, and do not use it in other currency pairs and transaction categories. Other corresponding versions will be launched in the future, and you can continue to pay attention. After downloading, the interface can adjust the number of hands and parameter settings. You can fill in according to the best assignment prompted. Don't try to change it easily. Finally, it is suggested that the position is US $10000. If you have any questions, you can leave a message with the author. Thank you for your support!