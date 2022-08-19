Origin of the Forex

Note: after purchasing EA, the interface of this EA must be executed on M15 when it is running.

If you need to download the demo test, you must start it in M15. And the number of lots can be set to one tenth of the position. For example, one lot can be set for us $10000. If you want to reduce the risk, you can also adjust it according to your own wishes.

This is a very excellent EA. Developers have spent a lot of energy to sort out the data to achieve such a high rate of return. This EA is mainly used to run EURUSD. You can contact our developers to help you set up after purchasing. This EA must be started at M15 level to achieve the best profit effect. Trading is an art. This EA is based on the iterative development of the previous generation of products. Everything in the world is in the process of ceaseless development. What it describes is this "natural" law. This law reveals the characteristics of the whole universe, including the attributes of all things between heaven and earth. Therefore, the author finds the law of Yin-Yang transformation through the assignment of the double moving average, so as to get close to the market trend, play games within the range and seek profits, and the road is simple. In the early stage of this EA, based on the data research and analysis of the European and American currency pair (EURUSD) market, please use it in the European and American currency pair (EURUSD) after purchase, and do not use it in other currency pairs and transaction categories. Other corresponding versions will be launched in the future, and you can continue to pay attention. After downloading, the interface can adjust the number of hands and parameter settings. You can fill in according to the best assignment prompted. Don't try to change it easily. Finally, it is suggested that the position is US $10000. If you have any questions, you can leave a message with the author. Thank you for your support!

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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
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Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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