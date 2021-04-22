Special Trailing SL
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 April 2021
Special Trailing Sl is a automatic trailing stop_loss.
first It will try to free risk your trade then save the profits.
first step is to move the SL 50 points below current price for long trades , and 50 points above current price for short trades.First step will happen when the trade get to minimum profit per point.
second step : SL will follow the current price with a dynamic distance.
This trailing stoploss has been used in my products.
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