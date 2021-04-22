Special Trailing Sl is a automatic trailing stop_loss.

first It will try to free risk your trade then save the profits.

first step is to move the SL 50 points below current price for long trades , and 50 points above current price for short trades.First step will happen when the trade get to minimum profit per point.

second step : SL will follow the current price with a dynamic distance.

This trailing stoploss has been used in my products.