The Prism

4.52

The Prism is a multicurency EA that trading on 7 EUR pairs (EURCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF. EURGBP EURAUD, EURNZD, EURUSD)

 The EA working with Crosspairs trend filter which provides stable and safe entries in market.

The Prism have Unique multithreaded system which provides quality auto lot size adjust 

Deposit size can be any, Only one limit is using ea from 100 USD. More deposit making more entries and lot size

To setup EA you need only drag it to any graph, all other pairs it adding automatically to market watch

EA working with 7 pairs in same time that why it can't be tested on tester.

On screenshot you can see report from account that trading only with this EA


Settings Guide

Magic - Multithread system using different magic numbers so setted number is first number of magic numbers. ( if you using different EA make sure that it don't have same magics)



Comments - display EA comments 

StopLoss - setting for stop loss by balance in percentes.



Reviews 25
AlphaMedic
971
AlphaMedic 2021.10.27 03:52 
 

This EA is extremly good. Very safe entries and steady profit with low DD. The way how it trades if different from many other EAs I know, in a positive way.

onixers
70
onixers 2021.08.23 18:21 
 

First time i launch the EA it gone in DD but it covered and making profit now. Most stable EA

ALEXANDR PRIVOLZHNIY
317
ALEXANDR PRIVOLZHNIY 2021.08.19 11:50 
 

Highly recomend The prism, profit every month

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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anchovy
192
anchovy 2024.01.04 19:43 
 

Trash. No profit. No support.

AlphaMedic
971
AlphaMedic 2021.10.27 03:52 
 

This EA is extremly good. Very safe entries and steady profit with low DD. The way how it trades if different from many other EAs I know, in a positive way.

Xin Yuan Zhang
799
Xin Yuan Zhang 2021.09.01 12:45 
 

No stop loss at all, I lost 10% in a month

Yaroslav Tarasov
488
Reply from developer Yaroslav Tarasov 2021.09.02 16:09
How you lost 10% if there no stop loss? You close orders by yourself?
Stop loss you set in settings.
onixers
70
onixers 2021.08.23 18:21 
 

First time i launch the EA it gone in DD but it covered and making profit now. Most stable EA

ALEXANDR PRIVOLZHNIY
317
ALEXANDR PRIVOLZHNIY 2021.08.19 11:50 
 

Highly recomend The prism, profit every month

Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.08.18 16:50 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

Yaroslav Tarasov
488
Reply from developer Yaroslav Tarasov 2021.08.20 10:27
DD happens sometime, Market now very stormy. be patient. Patient always winning
VoidStar
72
VoidStar 2021.08.10 19:50 
 

The prism worth every cent i spend on it. Perfect EA and perfect support from Author

AKSU47
101
AKSU47 2021.08.09 21:21 
 

Первый месяц, полет нормальный, хороший советник

SergKaluzhin
69
SergKaluzhin 2021.08.06 17:27 
 

Superb advisor, i use it double times at same account and getting double profit

Fedorgang1
156
Fedorgang1 2021.08.05 20:21 
 

Nice.

painkilleruni
206
painkilleruni 2021.08.04 14:24 
 

i tested a lot of EA (more than 100 EA's).

The Prism EA is one of the best that i ever tested

Simple and Genius strategy with good risk control.

SP7
69
SP7 2021.08.02 09:34 
 

I using The Prism more than month and it working very very good. Running it on ICmarkets and it good. 10/5 stars

robsonng89
216
robsonng89 2021.07.29 18:16 
 

Your EA close my manual position even there is a magic number in your EA. Please FIX ASAP

31 Jul - Fixed within 1 day.

Yaroslav Tarasov
488
Reply from developer Yaroslav Tarasov 2021.07.30 12:33
Fixed. Update EA
Semen Sergeev
41
Semen Sergeev 2021.07.29 10:31 
 

stable and low risk for more than a month. Thank you for so great product.

Алексей Матросов
296
Алексей Матросов 2021.07.28 11:55 
 

Советником пользуюсь уже почти месяц и результаты очень неплохие Начал с депозита 100$ за месяц +40% Сейчас буду использовать на большем депозите, посмотрим что выйдет, обязательно дополню отзыв а пока что 5 баллов

Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.07.28 09:59 
 

The results are not the same as the results provided by the author. The inquiries are not answered for a long time, and the service is very poor. The author's signal uses an unregulated broker, which is not credible, and is not on MQL5. The person who wants to purchase, please be careful. I will post a real-time signal in a few days for the reference of those who may purchase. 1 star or 0 star.

20210708：Why do you post photos of MYFXBOOX in your own promotional pictures? I bought it because I checked the photos you promoted, and the results are different, completely different! Why do you use your MYFXBOOK photos to promote? Why don't you say that everyone's trading results are different in the description? I don't think it is correct that an EA is different in everyone's trading, don't jump the wall in a hurry! I asked you in a private chat, but you did not answer. Liar trash! Although the order may be profitable, the different results will make people think that the logic of EA is random, and random is untrustworthy. The anger in the reply is extremely corrupt, with offensive words, which just shows your guilty conscience!

Yaroslav Tarasov
488
Reply from developer Yaroslav Tarasov 2021.07.28 10:54
You using EA for 3 days, and posting review with 1 star because orders are different. This is insane
You send me picture where you have profit orders but it different than mine. i totaly don't understand where you see problem and why you think that orders should be same.
EA analize YOUR market in live and opening orders. You just show yours incompetence.
Universal
64
Universal 2021.07.13 20:37 
 

This is a real multicurrency EA. Very good

Shultser
237
Shultser 2021.07.10 13:37 
 

Использую советник уже почти два месяца. Советник работает потрясающе, очень крутая логика работы из минусов просадка бывает больше 10% но и зарабатывает он больше 10% в месяц. Фактор риска минимален, хороший робот, рекомендую

Mario Garcia
252
Mario Garcia 2021.07.08 15:49 
 

vynikající poradce, obchoduje dobře

obchoduje 2 měsíce, výsledky jsou úžasné

dscrokers
109
dscrokers 2021.07.07 23:34 
 

so far so good. super

Yaroslav Tarasov
488
Reply from developer Yaroslav Tarasov 2021.07.08 12:28
Thanks to you
12
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