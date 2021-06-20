The Prism is a multicurency EA that trading on 7 EUR pairs (EURCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF. EURGBP EURAUD, EURNZD, EURUSD)

The EA working with Crosspairs trend filter which provides stable and safe entries in market.





The Prism have Unique multithreaded system which provides quality auto lot size adjust



Deposit size can be any, Only one limit is using ea from 100 USD. More deposit making more entries and lot size



To setup EA you need only drag it to any graph, all other pairs it adding automatically to market watch

EA working with 7 pairs in same time that why it can't be tested on tester.



On screenshot you can see report from account that trading only with this EA



Settings Guide



Magic - Multithread system using different magic numbers so setted number is first number of magic numbers. ( if you using different EA make sure that it don't have same magics)







Comments - display EA comments



StopLoss - setting for stop loss by balance in percentes.







