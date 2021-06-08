The indicator draws the daily open line.

Parameters







GMT shift (minutes)

The time zone could be shifted. The value is given in minutes.

Draw closest regular bar's open price

This parameter could fine-tune the open price line when using GMT shift.

Yes - Draw the open line based on the current chart period's closest regular bar

No - Draw the open line based on the M1 chart's closest bar.

Let's assume that your shift is 10 minutes, and you are using H1 chart and the first candle in every day is 00:00.

In this case, choosing option No the M1 open price of 00:10 will be used as open price, while Yes will use open price of 00:00. The starting candle of the line will be the same in both cases.

Max bars for drawing

You can specify, how many candles should be used for draw the lines in the past.

Colors, Styles, Widths



You could easily set up the desired colors, styles and widths for the lines.

The indicator has two buffers, which are alternating day after day.