Daily Open Line

3.88

The indicator draws the daily open line.

Parameters


GMT shift (minutes)

The time zone could be shifted. The value is given in minutes.

Draw closest regular bar's open price

This parameter could fine-tune the open price line when using GMT shift.

  • Yes - Draw the open line based on the current chart period's closest regular bar
  • No - Draw the open line based on the M1 chart's closest bar. 

Let's assume that your shift is 10 minutes, and you are using H1 chart and the first candle in every day is 00:00.

In this case, choosing option No the M1 open price of 00:10 will be used as open price, while Yes will use open price of 00:00. The starting candle of the line will be the same in both cases.

Max bars for drawing

You can specify, how many candles should be used for draw the lines in the past.

Colors, Styles, Widths

You could easily set up the desired colors, styles and widths for the lines.

The indicator has two buffers, which are alternating day after day.

Reviews 12
AlephTrader
106
AlephTrader 2026.03.02 12:55 
 

Es un excelente aporte a la comunidad. Muchas gracias.

Jasna Gregorc
17
Jasna Gregorc 2026.01.09 10:30 
 

A simple yet highly effective indicator that performs exactly as intended.

Didik
144
Didik 2025.01.20 11:06 
 

Thank You, very helpful.

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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Draw Candle Levels
Attila Radulovic
5 (1)
Indicators
You can easily draw horizontal ray line for the open, high, low and close price levels of any candle with this indicator. The indicators optionally shows texts above/below the ray lines, including the line price and distance from the Bid price in points. Parameters Mode Key + click - you should press o, h, l or c keys on the keyboard first, then click on any candle. Mouse hover + click - just move your mouse and point to any candle, then press o, h, l or c keys on the keyboard. Note: in both mod
CloseLines
Attila Radulovic
Indicators
The indicator draws lines (with line objects) to the close prices of the last closed bars, on selected timeframes. Parameters Close line 1 close price timeframe - timeframe of the 1st close price Close line 1 color - color of the 1st close price Close line 1 width - width of the 1st close price Close line 1 style - style of the 1st close price Close line 1 max count - the maximum number of lines plotted for the 1st close price, considering the selected timeframe in Close line 1 timeframe paramet
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Partick Bob
208
Partick Bob 2026.04.08 08:07 
 

Useless Indicator. MT5 is already having this feature by default.

AlephTrader
106
AlephTrader 2026.03.02 12:55 
 

Es un excelente aporte a la comunidad. Muchas gracias.

Jasna Gregorc
17
Jasna Gregorc 2026.01.09 10:30 
 

A simple yet highly effective indicator that performs exactly as intended.

Didik
144
Didik 2025.01.20 11:06 
 

Thank You, very helpful.

Patso
126
Patso 2024.12.19 23:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shrestha
89
Shrestha 2024.05.21 15:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

algamerali
26
algamerali 2024.02.09 12:40 
 

Very nice indicator for those who trade ohlc

Raj Natarajan
38
Raj Natarajan 2024.02.06 07:24 
 

Nice Indicator

Gerhard Oehler
222
Gerhard Oehler 2023.04.26 16:18 
 

leider nicht das was ich suche, möchet 22.00 europ Time also in den USA börsenende eine Querlinie haben .. kann das nicht einstellen - schade

C.D.M
612
C.D.M 2022.08.18 16:26 
 

The open line disappears from the current chart and reappears when I change the time frame and then disappears again until I change the time frame again.

Mary Gomes
361
Mary Gomes 2022.06.21 09:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ionut Funduianu
232
Ionut Funduianu 2022.01.30 20:49 
 

Does the job perfectly. I use it to draw daily open line, London open and New York open. Also very simple to set up an customize! Many thanks!

Attila Radulovic
4593
Reply from developer Attila Radulovic 2022.02.01 09:14
Thank you, Ionut!
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