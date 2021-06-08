Draw Candle Levels

5

You can easily draw horizontal ray line for the open, high, low and close price levels of any candle with this indicator.

The indicators optionally shows texts above/below the ray lines, including the line price and distance from the Bid price in points.

Parameters

Mode

  • Key + click - you should press o, h, l or c keys on the keyboard first, then click on any candle.
  • Mouse hover + click - just move your mouse and point to any candle, then press o, h, l or c keys on the keyboard.

Note: in both modes, you should point the horizontal center of the candle for accurate selection. The vertical position of the pointer is irrelevant.

Line Color

The color of the horizontal ray line.

Line width

The width of the horizontal ray line.

Line style

The style of the horizontal ray line.

Line selectable?

Should a line be selectable, or not?

Label mode for lines

Mode for text labels.
  • Disabled: no text labels displayed.
  • Above line: text labels always above the lines
  • Below line: text labels always below the lines
  • Auto select: text labels above/below lines based on price

Label color

Color of the text labels.

Label size

Size of the text labels.

Label font type

Font family of the text labels.

Show distance from Bid price?

You can decide the text labels should include the distance from the Bid price in points, or not.

  • Yes: the distance from the Bid price is also shown in parentheses behind the line price.
  • No: the distance from the Bid price is hidden.

Reviews 3
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.11.30 14:23 
 

Very useful product that helps draw shorter horizontal rays .The options allow to choose the opening or close or high or low prices to project the lines from.Its very user friendly.I requested Attila to add a feature to display the label detail which he implemented successfully.Highly recommended this product for support and resistance traders.

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Daily Open Line
Attila Radulovic
3.88 (8)
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The indicator draws the daily open line. Parameters GMT shift (minutes) The time zone could be shifted. The value is given in minutes. Draw closest regular bar's open price This parameter could fine-tune the open price line when using GMT shift. Yes - Draw the open line based on the current chart period's closest regular bar No - Draw the open line based on the M1 chart's closest bar.  Let's assume that your shift is 10 minutes, and you are using H1 chart and the first candle in every day is 0
FREE
CloseLines
Attila Radulovic
Indicators
The indicator draws lines (with line objects) to the close prices of the last closed bars, on selected timeframes. Parameters Close line 1 close price timeframe - timeframe of the 1st close price Close line 1 color - color of the 1st close price Close line 1 width - width of the 1st close price Close line 1 style - style of the 1st close price Close line 1 max count - the maximum number of lines plotted for the 1st close price, considering the selected timeframe in Close line 1 timeframe paramet
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seatrips
23
seatrips 2023.10.14 12:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zia afzal
246
zia afzal 2023.04.27 22:42 
 

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Attila Radulovic
4593
Reply from developer Attila Radulovic 2023.04.29 17:32
Hello Zia, thanks for the review and the bug report. I fixed that, please upgrade your version. ;) Thank you for the suggestions, maybe in the future I'll implement them.
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.11.30 14:23 
 

Very useful product that helps draw shorter horizontal rays .The options allow to choose the opening or close or high or low prices to project the lines from.Its very user friendly.I requested Attila to add a feature to display the label detail which he implemented successfully.Highly recommended this product for support and resistance traders.

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