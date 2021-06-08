Draw Candle Levels

You can easily draw horizontal ray line for the open, high, low and close price levels of any candle with this indicator.

The indicators optionally shows texts above/below the ray lines, including the line price and distance from the Bid price in points.

Parameters

Key + click - you should press o, h, l or c keys on the keyboard first, then click on any candle.

- you should press o, h, l or c keys on the keyboard first, then click on any candle. Mouse hover + click - just move your mouse and point to any candle, then press o, h, l or c keys on the keyboard. Note: in both modes, you should point the horizontal center of the candle for accurate selection. The vertical position of the pointer is irrelevant. Line Color The color of the horizontal ray line. Line width The width of the horizontal ray line. Line style The style of the horizontal ray line.

Line selectable?

Should a line be selectable, or not?

Label mode for lines

Disabled: no text labels displayed.

Above line: text labels always above the lines

Below line: text labels always below the lines

Auto select: text labels above/below lines based on price

Label color Color of the text labels. Label size Size of the text labels. Label font type Font family of the text labels. Show distance from Bid price? You can decide the text labels should include the distance from the Bid price in points, or not. Yes: the distance from the Bid price is also shown in parentheses behind the line price.

No: the distance from the Bid price is hidden.

Mode for text labels.