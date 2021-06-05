Candlestick Patterns Scanner

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Candlestick Patterns Scanner is professional indicator that will assist and alert you to identify candlestick patterns on meta trader 4 charts whenever a pattern appears on the chart.

In financial technical analysis, a candlestick pattern is a movement in prices shown graphically on a candlestick chart that some believe can predict a particular market movement. The recognition of the pattern is subjective and programs that are used for charting have to rely on predefined rules to match the pattern/


Candlesticks are graphical representations of price movements for a given period of time. They are commonly formed by the opening, high, low, and closing prices of a financial instrument.

If the opening price is above the closing price then a filled (normally red or black) candlestick is drawn.

If the closing price is above the opening price, then normally a green or hollow candlestick (white with black outline) is shown.

The filled or hollow portion of the candle is known as the body or real body, and can be long, normal, or short depending on its proportion to the lines above or below it.

The lines above and below, known as shadows, tails, or wicks, represent the high and low price ranges within a specified time period. However, not all candlesticks have shadows.


Candlestick Patterns Scanner contains many patterns some of the patterns that include are as follows.

BEARISH 


  1.   SHOOTING STAR
  2.   EVINING STAR
  3.   DARK CLOUD PATTER
  4.   BEARISH ENGULFING PATTERN
  5.   DOJI



BULLISH


  1.   BULLISH HAMMER
  2.   MORNING STAR
  3.   MORNING STAR
  4.   PERICING LINE PATTERN
  5.   BULLISH ENGLUFING PATTER
  6.   DOJI


you can turn and turn off any pattern you like from the input menu.

indicator works on all time frames.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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please leave 5 stars to me A   support level   is a level where the price tends to find support as it falls. This means that the price is more likely to "bounce" off this level rather than break through it. However, once the price has breached this level, by an amount exceeding some noise, it is likely to continue falling until meeting another support level. A   resistance level   is the opposite of a support level. It is where the price tends to find resistance as it rises. Again, this means t
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Support and Resistance Levels Arrow Indicator please leave 5 stars to me A  support level  is a level where the price tends to find support as it falls. This means that the price is more likely to "bounce" off this level rather than break through it. However, once the price has breached this level, by an amount exceeding some noise, it is likely to continue falling until meeting another support level. A  resistance level  is the opposite of a support level. It is where the price tends to find re
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Step into the future of automated trading with the Beast Indicator V7, The indicator allows you to trade binary options. T his indicator give high winning ratio with over 20 years of backtesting  an unparalleled tool that seamlessly transforms your trading journey into an effortless and lucrative venture. Designed to simplify and optimize the trading process, the Beast Indicator is the ultimate game-changer, offering a hassle-free experience that allows you to set your buy and sell options effo
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Erlon Diamante Neiva
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Erlon Diamante Neiva 2024.10.31 10:33 
 

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BOGDANOFF-BANK
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mugunfuli
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika 2022.06.22 07:43 
 

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Mohamed Ahmed Sh Muhumed
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Reply from developer Mohamed Ahmed Sh Muhumed 2022.06.22 09:42
Enjoy it
John Winsome Munar
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John Winsome Munar 2022.06.18 00:08 
 

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Mohamed Ahmed Sh Muhumed
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Reply from developer Mohamed Ahmed Sh Muhumed 2022.06.19 00:42
enjoy it friend
topline8000
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topline8000 2022.05.03 11:54 
 

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Mohamed Ahmed Sh Muhumed
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Reply from developer Mohamed Ahmed Sh Muhumed 2022.05.03 13:58
Thank you, I hope you have enjoyed it
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