FX Mutant Cougar

You have to wait the background colors, if the background's RED, you have to wait the yellow arrows to take selling orders. If the background's BLUE, you have to wait the white arrows to take buying orders. When the arrows show out, please wait for the close candles, otherwise it repaints. Please you watch the background colors, if the background's Lighter Red, that means big downtrend signals, if it's Darker Red, you have to be carefull. Because the downtrend can change to uptrend suddenly. if the background's Lighter Blue, that means big uptrend signals, if it's Darker Blue, you have to be carefull to the uptrend signals, because it can change to the downtrend signals. For more information, you can contact me to email : dokumen.nigel4@gmail.com





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