FX Mutant Cougar

You have to wait the background colors, if the background's RED, you have to wait the yellow arrows to take selling orders. If the background's BLUE, you have to wait the white arrows to take buying orders. When the arrows show out, please wait for the close candles, otherwise it repaints. Please you watch the background colors, if the background's Lighter Red, that means big downtrend signals, if it's Darker Red, you have to be carefull. Because the downtrend can change to uptrend suddenly. if the background's Lighter Blue, that means big uptrend signals, if it's Darker Blue, you have to be carefull to the uptrend signals, because it can change to the downtrend signals. For more information, you can contact me to email : dokumen.nigel4@gmail.com


 For free version : You can trade on GBPUSD and GBPJPY in M30 Time Frame
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67769?source=Site+Market+MT4+Search+Rating004%3amutant


For Premium version : You can trade on all pairs and all time frames
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67768?source=Site+Market+MT4+Search+Rating004%3amutant


Video FX Mutant Cougar
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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Crazy Cloud MT4
Stefanus Nigel
Indicators
I make this indicator to help you for setting effective stoploss and getting more signals from following trends. This indicator helps to tell the trends and sideway, when 2 lines stand above of blue cloud, it means uptrend. When 2 lines stand above red cloud, it means down trend, the other else, it means sideway market. For taking order, you have to wait the arrows. You also need to see the cloud position, if the cloud's res, you have to wait the yellow arrow for selling order. If the cloud's bl
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