Trail Pending Order

TRAIL PENDING ORDER


WHAT IS IT?

- It is a utility that creates pending orders at the click of a button based on predefined settings by the user.

- It is not a bot, this utility requires someone to trigger it.


WHY WAS IT CREATED?

- It was created to take advantage of highly volatile conditions in the market caused by high impact news events.


SETTINGS:

- PriceLevel

*- Amount of points away from current price to create orders.

- TrailOrders

*- Pending orders will trail the price (on or off).

- Magic

*- Allows the utility to update to find and update orders.

- FixedLot

*- The lot size for the orders to be created.

- Orders

*- The amount of orders to be created.

- ButtonText

*- Set the text on the button to whatever you'd like.

- SetBreakEven

*- Waits for conditions to be met before setting stop loss (on or off)

- BreakEvenAt

*-When profit is this amount of points in profit, break even

- BreakEvenBy

*-Break even this man points after the order open price

- BuyOnly

*- Only creates Buy Stops  (on or off)

- SellOnly

*- Only creates Sell Stops  (on or off)


HOW DOES IT WORK?

- Once added to a chart, the user can define the desired settings.

- Once settings have been applied, a button will be found on the chart.

- Clicking this button will result in the creation of pending orders based on the setting entered.


USE CASE:

NFP/Employment change news are minutes away

The user may decide how long before the news releases before clicking the button.

Once pressed, one or more buy stops are placed a predefined distance above the current price and one or more sell stop are placed the same distance below the current price.

Once the news is released, the market will now shoot into either a long or a short, triggering the orders once it reaches the price.

If a break even has been set, a stop loss will be placed to protect the entry once the price reaches a predefined amount into profit.

The user will then decide to close the trade and take profit and close the remaining order/s or wait for a reversal and allow the opposite order/s to trigger.


WARNING

Spreads vary from broker to broker, especially with the release of high impact news. So it is important to first test settings on your demo account.

Excessive use of this utility with TrailOrders turned on could result in your broker temporarily disabling your account due to hyper activity on their server.


SIDE NOTE

Click the Shift end of chart from right border button to make space for the button added to the screen. It is the fourth most right button ontop of your MT4 terminal.

Right click on the chart you intend on using, then click Properties, select the Common tab and check Show Ask line (this way you'll see the spread).

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NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Utilities
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
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