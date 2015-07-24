Multitimeframe Parabolic SAR

This indicator is based on the classical indicator Parabolic SAR.

You can observe up to 4 different timeframes. All MT5 TimeFrames are supported.

It's possible to use lower or higher timeframes than the current chart timeframe.

 

Input Parameters:

For each of the 4 Timeframes you can configure:

  • The specific Period (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)
  • The usage of the PSAR Value ("visible and relevant for the signal", "visible and not relevant for the signal" or "invisible and not relevant for the signal (ignore)")
  • PSAR Step
  • PSAR Maximum

Global:

  • Symbol
 

Output:

  • Signal and PSAR-Values on Chart
  • Signal (1=all above the price; 2=all below the price; 3=some above and below the price)
  • Buffers:
    • PSAR-Value for TF1
    • PSAR-Value for TF2
    • PSAR-Value for TF3
    • PSAR-Value for TF4
    • Signal
More from author
Trade statistics for different time periods
Daniel Stosch
Utilities
This   Trading Statistics Indicator   gives you an overview of your trade statistics for a selected period. You can set different periodsand filter for Symbols and magics to analyse your trading success. You can also create charts for Balance/Equity, MFE and MAE Periods: Total Time Today Yesterday This Week Last Week This Month Last Month This Year Last Year This Trading Statistics Indicator is still work in progress. In the next versions I will add telegram and email notifications and some more
Filter:
Nork
6190
Nork 2016.12.21 07:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review