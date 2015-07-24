Multitimeframe Parabolic SAR

This indicator is based on the classical indicator Parabolic SAR.

You can observe up to 4 different timeframes. All MT5 TimeFrames are supported.

It's possible to use lower or higher timeframes than the current chart timeframe.

Input Parameters:

For each of the 4 Timeframes you can configure:

The specific Period (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)

The usage of the PSAR Value ("visible and relevant for the signal", "visible and not relevant for the signal" or "invisible and not relevant for the signal (ignore)")

PSAR Step

PSAR Maximum

Global:

Symbol

Output: