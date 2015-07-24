Multitimeframe Parabolic SAR
- Indicators
- Daniel Stosch
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 28 January 2021
- Activations: 10
This indicator is based on the classical indicator Parabolic SAR.
You can observe up to 4 different timeframes. All MT5 TimeFrames are supported.
It's possible to use lower or higher timeframes than the current chart timeframe.
Input Parameters:
For each of the 4 Timeframes you can configure:
- The specific Period (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)
- The usage of the PSAR Value ("visible and relevant for the signal", "visible and not relevant for the signal" or "invisible and not relevant for the signal (ignore)")
- PSAR Step
- PSAR Maximum
Global:
- Symbol
Output:
- Signal and PSAR-Values on Chart
- Signal (1=all above the price; 2=all below the price; 3=some above and below the price)
- Buffers:
- PSAR-Value for TF1
- PSAR-Value for TF2
- PSAR-Value for TF3
- PSAR-Value for TF4
- Signal
