Average Cost Price For MT5

Average Cost Price helps you keep track of your open positions on the chart. In doing so, it provides lines and explanations on the chart. This line is the average price value of the Bid or Ask.


If you wish, you can see the average cost price by adding SWAP and COMMISSION to the average price value.


*** You can add commission manually per lot.


The legend below the Average Cost Price line gives you:

* Average Buy or Sell price line,

* Swap Amount,

* Commission Amount,

* Total Profit or Loss amount,

* Profit or Loss status of individual transactions in Profit or Loss,

* Lot quantity


*** From Settings These options can be added or removed.


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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Special Candles by Time Period For MT5
Zihni Taş
Indicators
This indicator allows you to observe candle formation over a specific period, such as the Nasdaq, which starts at mid-hour. For example, for the first hour. The distance and size of the candle positioned on the right side can be adjusted. Color can also be assigned based on falling and rising candles. The needle can be made visible or invisible if desired. The body size can also be adjusted as desired.
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