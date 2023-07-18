It shows the Murrey Math levels on chart and also provides an alert when price touch a particular level. T. Henning Murrey, in 1995, presented a trading system called Murrey Math Trading System, which is based on the observations made by W.D Gann.





Murrey Math trading system is based on the assumption that price behaves the same in all markets; that's why different markets have similar characteristics.

Murrey Math divides the prices into 1/8 intervals. The basic concept of the Murrey Math Trading System is that the price movement of a market usually retraces in multiples of 1/8 to 8/8.





Thirteen Murrey Math levels

