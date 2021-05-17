Bar Direction with Alert for MT5
- Indicators
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Naththapach Thanakulchayananขอบคุณ ขอบคุณ ขอบคุณนะ ดีจังเลย
Thank You, Thank You, Thank You for the Best
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Bar Direction, This indicator is created for MetaTrader 5, It will show you strength of bar directions which you can add more options of bar as adjustable requirement such as Bar Timeframe, Bar Shift, Bar Period and also you can set true or false for Signal Alert to your Popup, Email or Push Notice and more of more you can set to show guideline for entry point according to your adjustable options also Ask-Bid and Spread Showing. It will be your assistance for reading bar strength direction easily.