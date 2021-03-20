Buy Sell Visual MTF for MT4

This MT4 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF (9 Time Frames), summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi time frames and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.


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Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This indicator, Bull Bear Easy MTF, summarise the strength color graphic and percentage of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi time frames and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Buy Sell Visual MTF V2 for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This MT4 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF V2, summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (9) and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Stochastic Visual MTF for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This MT4 indicator, Stochastic Visual MTF, summarize the oscillator values in color graphic for both  Main and Signal in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (9) and sum of the total Main and Signal oscillator values which is an important information for traders especially you can see all oscillator values in visualized graphic easily, You can add more by Shift, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Rsi Visual MTF for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This MT4 indicator, Rsi Visual MTF, summarize the oscillator values in color graphic in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (9) and sum of the total Rsi oscillator values which is an important information for traders especially you can see all oscillator values in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Bar Direction with Alert for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
Bar Direction, This indicator is created for MetaTrader 4, It will show you strength of bar directions which you can add more options of bar as adjustable requirement such as Bar Timeframe, Bar Shift, Bar Period and also you can set true or false for Signal Alert to your Popup, Email or Push Notice and more of more you can set to show guideline for entry point according to your adjustable options also Ask-Bid and Spread Showing. It will be your assistance for reading bar strength direction easil
MA Price Lines MTF for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This MT4 indicator can show you Dynamic Support and Resistance Zone in current stage based on Current MA Price in 9 Timeframes, Price Lines or Price Zones for Multi (9) Timeframes according to the setting options as you need which you can set such as MA Period, MA Method, MA Shift, MA Price and you will see price lines all 9 timeframes or you can show Price Zones and also you can hide Minutes timeframes and several setting as you want and You can add several MA Periods in your chart such as 50,
Buy Sell Visual MTF
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This MT5 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF (21 Time Frames), summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi time frames and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Buy Sell Visual MTF V2 for MT5
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This MT5 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF V2, summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (21) and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Bar Direction with Alert for MT5
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
Bar Direction, This indicator is created for MetaTrader 5, It will show you strength of bar directions which you can add more options of bar as adjustable requirement such as Bar Timeframe, Bar Shift, Bar Period and also you can set true or false for Signal Alert to your Popup, Email or Push Notice and more of more you can set to show guideline for entry point according to your adjustable options also Ask-Bid and Spread Showing. It will be your assistance for reading bar strength direction easil
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