Buy Sell Visual MTF for MT4
- Indicators
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Naththapach Thanakulchayananขอบคุณ ขอบคุณ ขอบคุณนะ ดีจังเลย
Thank You, Thank You, Thank You for the Best
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 March 2021
- Activations: 5
This MT4 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF (9 Time Frames), summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi time frames and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.