Intelligent drawing fobo

Introduction：



This product is an indicator type tool.

This indicator will automatically identify and find a suitable location.

FOBO is established, and all the positions of support and suppression are marked in detail.

Support and suppression are shown with red and blue arrows.

Switch and delete:



TAB ： After pressing the TAB button on the keyboard, the indicator will identify and find the next qualified position, and redraw the support and suppression.

“ ` ” ： The “ ` ” key on the keyboard deletes the current fobo.

Precautions ：



When loading for the first time, it will not draw actively, please press "TAB" on the keyboard to draw.



