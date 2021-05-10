RSI tells you oversold and overbought levels, but how can you handle with trending markets with RSI? Solution is CFX Adaptive RSI that recalculate oversold and overbought levels according to a moving average.





Indicator parameters:

- RSIPeriod: Period of RSI.

- Sensibility: high value means that indicator will be more sensible to trending market. Low value means that indicator will be less sensible to trending market.

- MAPeriod: Period of the moving average

- TotalHistory: number of candles indicator is calculated and drawn (MAX 1000).





Default parameters are 14,3,50,400.