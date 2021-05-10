CFX Adaptive RSI
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RSI tells you oversold and overbought levels, but how can you handle with trending markets with RSI? Solution is CFX Adaptive RSI that recalculate oversold and overbought levels according to a moving average.
Indicator parameters:
- RSIPeriod: Period of RSI.
- Sensibility: high value means that indicator will be more sensible to trending market. Low value means that indicator will be less sensible to trending market.
- MAPeriod: Period of the moving average
- TotalHistory: number of candles indicator is calculated and drawn (MAX 1000).
Default parameters are 14,3,50,400.