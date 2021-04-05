FX Tiger MT5

A simple and highly effective Strength and Weakness currency indicator that can be used to aid your fundamental and technical analysis for winning trade decisions.

The indicator is very easy to use and can be applied to all time frames.

FX Tiger uses an advanced algorithm to calculate a score table for all major currencies. Green indicates currency strength and red indicates currency weakness.

Once you have identified the strong and weak currencies, pair strong versus weak currencies and combine this information with your fundamental and technical analysis to place winning trades!

Important configuration:

  • Show all Symbols in Market Watch. Right click in the Market Watch panel and select Show All.
  • If your broker uses non-standard symbols e.g. "EURUSD.i" then add a Suffix under Inputs e.g. ".i".



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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Daniel Stein
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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FX Tiger
Benedict Paul Wilson
5 (3)
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A simple and highly effective Strength and Weakness currency indicator that can be used to aid your fundamental and technical analysis for winning trade decisions. The indicator is very easy to use and can be applied to all time frames. FX Tiger uses an advanced algorithm to calculate a score table for all major currencies. Each major currency will have a score from 7 to -7. A score of 5 and above indicates currency strength and a score of -5 and below indicates currency weakness. Once you ha
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zabeen
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zabeen 2022.05.07 16:14 
 

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