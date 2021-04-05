FX Tiger MT5

A simple and highly effective Strength and Weakness currency indicator that can be used to aid your fundamental and technical analysis for winning trade decisions.





The indicator is very easy to use and can be applied to all time frames.





FX Tiger uses an advanced algorithm to calculate a score table for all major currencies. Green indicates currency strength and red indicates currency weakness. Once you have identified the strong and weak currencies, pair strong versus weak currencies and combine this information with your fundamental and technical analysis to place winning trades! Important configuration: Show all Symbols in Market Watch. Right click in the Market Watch panel and select Show All.

If your broker uses non-standard symbols e.g. "EURUSD.i" then add a Suffix under Inputs e.g. ".i".





