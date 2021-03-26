



SETIS TREND FILTER is a multi timeframe sophisticated MT4 indicator, created by french professionnal traders and quants experts , in order to detect the best trades for any markets (forex, commodities, indexes, stocks, cryptos and so on...)





Quantums France, is a french start-up, that codes advanced trading solutions, both for retails such MQL4 indicators but also python experts advisors for sophisticated investors.





This indicator does not repaint and actualize its functions in realtime.





The best way to be profitable on the long run, is to keep a low drawdown, and for that the best friends of each trader are a great risk reward and the trend following.





SETIS TREND FILTER, will give you the necessary discipline to enter into a trade in the right direction, with an excellent timing, and be able to put a stop loss near by the best key level.





Take a look at the pictures to see the different functions that SETIS TREND FILTER gives you into the parameters panel, and dont hesitate to try a free demo.





Feel free to leave any comments, our quants team will assist you.











