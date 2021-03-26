Setis Trend Filter


SETIS TREND FILTER is a multi timeframe sophisticated MT4 indicator, created by french professionnal traders and quants experts , in order to detect the best trades for any markets (forex, commodities, indexes, stocks, cryptos and so on...)


Quantums France, is a french start-up, that codes advanced trading solutions, both for retails such MQL4 indicators but also python experts advisors for sophisticated investors.


This indicator does not repaint and actualize its functions in realtime.


The best way to be profitable on the long run, is to keep a low drawdown, and for that the best friends of each trader are a great risk reward and the trend following.


SETIS TREND FILTER, will give you the necessary discipline to enter into a trade in the right direction, with an excellent timing, and be able to put a stop loss near by the best key level.


Take a look at the pictures to see the different functions that SETIS TREND FILTER gives you into the parameters panel, and dont hesitate to try a free demo.


Feel free to leave any comments, our quants team will assist you.




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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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