Aurum Trade Director Monitor

ATDMONITOR is a professional account monitoring Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that gives you a clear, real-time overview of your trading performance.

Monitor balance, equity, floating profit/loss, total profit/loss, today's results, monthly performance, peak equity and detailed daily statistics from one easy-to-read dashboard. Filter all calculations by symbol and/or Magic Number to analyze exactly the trades that matter.

Designed for traders who want instant insight into their account performance without opening the MT4 Account History or Trade tabs.


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Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Experts
Aurum Trade Director Messenger. Aurum Trade Director Messenger is an Expert Advisor that does not place trades when connected to a chart in Metatrader 4, but it displays information about closed and open trades for currency pairs and/or Magic Numbers. For the order selection it uses the Input Variables explained below in this document. The interval time can be set for automatically refresh the display. Also the accountinfo is displayed. Finally, a notification can be send to the Metaquotes ID in
Aurum Trade Director Calendar
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Experts
ATDCALENDAR – Forex Session Calendar for MT4 ATDCALENDAR is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically calculates and displays the major Forex trading sessions for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York . The EA intelligently handles Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes, market holidays, early-close trading days, session overlaps, and current market liquidity, ensuring accurate session information throughout the year. A clear on-chart dashboard provides real-time information, inclu
Aurum Trade Director Magics
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Experts
ATDMAGICS – Magic Number Manager for MT4 ATDMAGICS is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility that helps traders organize and manage Magic Numbers across multiple VPS servers and MT4 terminals. The EA automatically generates a clear dashboard showing your complete Magic Number allocation, making it easy to avoid conflicts between Expert Advisors running on different MT4 installations. Used Magic Numbers are detected automatically and highlighted, allowing you to instantly identify which numbers are
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