Standart ERT

4

Fully automated trading system for MT5!

The Expert Advisor is able to trade on one terminal with different types of instruments. Controls risks using Stoploss and TakeProfit settings. Uses TrailingStop to gain profit if the price has not reached TakeProfit and reversed. The robot does not conflict with itself in processing open positions of the position.There is a report on each trade in the logs with a detailed description of their actions. Uses the most optimal and effective indicators for trading. All risk and margin calculations are applied taking into account the deposit currency.



Recommended Broker   |  Telegram channel   |   myfxbook:  myfxbook.com/portfolio/arum-mt5-2179572-usd-cfd39s/8190921


🎦🎬  Risk-free robot - time-lapse of the robot's work on the EUR / USD M15 instrument!

🎦🎬 Risky robot - time-lapse of the robot's work on the EUR / USD M15 instrument!

💰📈 The investment account, to which the ERT 2.0 robot was installed on January 14, 2021

🎦📄 Video instruction for installing and testing the robot



Settings

↔️

Global variables:

Magic number settings for correct control of Stoploss, TakeProfit, TrailingStop and avoiding conflicts between EAs.

⚙️

Position settings: 

Lot size settings. Price type for indicators. Taking positions from directions opposite indicators. 

📉

TrailingStop settings:

Settings for TrailingStop (fixed, floating and TrailingStop based on Parabolic Sar).

📈

StopLoss and TakeProfit settings:

Risk settings for positions.

🕹️

RSI

Using RSI to control opening positions.

✔️

Risk settings:

Settings for managing account risks.

💡

MACD

Settings for the MACD indicator

MA

Settings for using the indicator based on the intersection of 3x MA

📐

Parabolic Sar

Using the Parabolic Sar to trade.

👌

RSI trade

Trading based on the RSI signal

🔒

Closing on a reverse signal

Closes positions if the signal shows a trend reversal.

⏱️

Close on time

Closes positions by time.



Reviews 3
Rush1980
19
Rush1980 2021.04.29 11:29 
 

Поставила, на счете 300 долларов, доходность меньше чем на видео...

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Fully automated trading system for MT5! The Expert Advisor is able to trade on one terminal with different types of instruments. Controls risks using Stoploss and TakeProfit settings. Uses TrailingStop to gain profit if the price has not reached TakeProfit and reversed. The robot does not conflict with itself in processing open positions of the position.There is a report on each trade in the logs with a detailed description of their actions. Uses the most optimal and effective indicators for tra
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Rush1980
19
Rush1980 2021.04.29 11:29 
 

Поставила, на счете 300 долларов, доходность меньше чем на видео...

Valerii Andriunichev
276
Reply from developer Valerii Andriunichev 2021.04.29 11:57
А сколько инструментов использовали? Какие именно инструменты? Если есть возможность, создайте комментарий в обсуждении.
Pavel Fedorin
26
Pavel Fedorin 2021.04.29 08:54 
 

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[Deleted] 2021.04.29 00:53 
 

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