Standart ERT MT4

Fully automated trading system for MT5!

The Expert Advisor is able to trade on one terminal with different types of instruments. Controls risks using Stoploss and TakeProfit settings. Uses TrailingStop to gain profit if the price has not reached TakeProfit and reversed. The robot does not conflict with itself in processing open positions of the position.There is a report on each trade in the logs with a detailed description of their actions. Uses the most optimal and effective indicators for trading. All risk and margin calculations are applied taking into account the deposit currency.



Recommended Broker   |  Telegram channel   |   myfxbook:   myfxbook.com/portfolio/arum-mt5-2179572-usd-cfd39s/8190921


🎦🎬  Risk-free robot - time-lapse of the robot's work on the EUR / USD M15 instrument! 🎦🎬 Risky robot - time-lapse of the robot's work on the EUR / USD M15 instrument! 💰📈 The investment account, to which the ERT 2.0 robot was installed on January 14, 2021 🎦📄 Video instruction for installing and testing the robot


Settings

↔️ Global variables:
Magic number settings for correct control of Stoploss, TakeProfit, TrailingStop and avoiding conflicts between EAs.		 ⚙️

Position settings: 

Lot size settings. Price type for indicators. Taking positions from directions opposite indicators. 

 📉

TrailingStop settings:

Settings for TrailingStop (fixed, floating and TrailingStop based on Parabolic Sar).
📈 StopLoss and TakeProfit settings:

Risk settings for positions.

 🕹️ RSI
Using RSI to control opening positions.		 ✔️ Risk settings:

Settings for managing account risks.
💡 MACD

Settings for the MACD indicator

 ❎ MA

Settings for using the indicator based on the intersection of 3x MA

 📐 Parabolic SarUsing the Parabolic Sar to trade.
👌 RSI trade

Trading based on the RSI signal

 🔒 Closing on a reverse signal

Closes positions if the signal shows a trend reversal.

 ⏱️ Close on time

Closes positions by time.




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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Standart ERT
Valerii Andriunichev
4 (1)
Experts
Fully automated trading system for MT5! The Expert Advisor is able to trade on one terminal with different types of instruments. Controls risks using Stoploss and TakeProfit settings. Uses TrailingStop to gain profit if the price has not reached TakeProfit and reversed. The robot does not conflict with itself in processing open positions of the position.There is a report on each trade in the logs with a detailed description of their actions. Uses the most optimal and effective indicators for tr
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