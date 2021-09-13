Standart ERT MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor is able to trade on one terminal with different types of instruments. Controls risks using Stoploss and TakeProfit settings. Uses TrailingStop to gain profit if the price has not reached TakeProfit and reversed. The robot does not conflict with itself in processing open positions of the position.There is a report on each trade in the logs with a detailed description of their actions. Uses the most optimal and effective indicators for trading. All risk and margin calculations are applied taking into account the deposit currency.
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🎦🎬 Risk-free robot - time-lapse of the robot's work on the EUR / USD M15 instrument! 🎦🎬 Risky robot - time-lapse of the robot's work on the EUR / USD M15 instrument! 💰📈 The investment account, to which the ERT 2.0 robot was installed on January 14, 2021 🎦📄 Video instruction for installing and testing the robot
Settings
|↔️ Global variables:
Magic number settings for correct control of Stoploss, TakeProfit, TrailingStop and avoiding conflicts between EAs.
|⚙️
Position settings:
Lot size settings. Price type for indicators. Taking positions from directions opposite indicators.
|📉
TrailingStop settings:Settings for TrailingStop (fixed, floating and TrailingStop based on Parabolic Sar).
|📈 StopLoss and TakeProfit settings:
Risk settings for positions.
|🕹️ RSI
Using RSI to control opening positions.
|✔️ Risk settings:
Settings for managing account risks.
|💡 MACD
Settings for the MACD indicator
|❎ MA
Settings for using the indicator based on the intersection of 3x MA
|📐 Parabolic SarUsing the Parabolic Sar to trade.
|👌 RSI trade
Trading based on the RSI signal
|🔒 Closing on a reverse signal
Closes positions if the signal shows a trend reversal.
|⏱️ Close on time
Closes positions by time.