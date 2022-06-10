BREAKOUT OF ACCUMULATION

Good day, traders!

In this topic I will share with you a breakout trading strategy. I will try to tell you enough details so that you can trade it yourself. And I will attach a link to the free expert advisor with live trading monitoring of the real account.

Theory: price movement can be decomposed into two main phases — accumulation and distribution.

We will use this phases to extract profit. The algorithm is simple:

Identify an accumulation (shrinking price range). Open a t rade at the beginning of the distribution (range breakout). Close the trade by take, stop, trailing stop or timeout. Repeat everything again starting from point 1.

Identify accumulation



X = period of calculations (EntryPoint in BOA System)

k = koefficient (Sensitivity in BOA System)

KPD = ( HighestHigh - LowestLow ) / ( ATR * X ) * 100

If KPD < Average_KPD - k*Standard_deviation_KPD it means that accumulation took place and we have to wait for beginning of distribution.

Signal to o pen trade



Breakup of HighestHigh(X) is a signal to trade long

Breakdown of LowestLow(X) is a signal to trade short

Calculation of Stop Loss,Take Profit and Trailing



Everything is calculated as a percents of initial HighestHigh(X) - LowestLow(X). For example: StopLoss = 50, means that the size of stop loss will be equal to (HighestHigh - LowestLow) * 0.5

Link to the free exper advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63533 That is how this system works in strategy tester for USDJPY



