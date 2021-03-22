Mix Princess
- Experts
-
Miss Phatcharin SithongThailand investor,
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 22 March 2021
- Activations: 5
✅Mix Princess
- The provided robot is a result of several years of trading and research on thousands of strategies, various indicators of forecasting, aimed at creating the science of online trading engineering. By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed, whatever a trader needs, the robot gives it a fraction of a second
✅Account type TICKMILL OR ICMARKETS **Performance not same if different spread and broker
- Account type: hedging or netting;
- Leverage: form 1:100
- Speed of execution: 2 - 10 ms ;
- Currency of account: USD,EUR;
- Compatibility with other EA: No;
- Minimum deposit: 150 USD : pair ; 500 USD Recommend
- Default settings for Symbol main M5
- FIFO : Support
- Symbol main : GBPUSD EURUSD EURGBP EURNZD GBPNZD USDJPY EURJPY NZDUSD AUDUSD GBPCAD EURCAD
- Symbol alternative : GBPCHF EURAUD AUDCAD AUDNZD AUDJPY CADJPY NZDJPY CHFJPY GBPJPY GBPAUD
- Mix Princess can support :Grid ,FIFO,Martingale,with custom setting
🟡 DEAR CUSTOMER READ THIS BEFORE BUY
- This expert advisor not win only you can loss money with this system. If you need system only win. Don't Buy 😘
- This expert advisor base on martingale strategy. If you fear when you hear "martingale". Don't Buy 😘
🟡Anti-privacy
- If you read this inscription not on the MQL5 site, then this is a scam! This EA is not sold anywhere except for MQL5. Mix Princess has additional protection against piracy. You will not be able to use it on pirated VPS or VM. Any attempt will be detected and your account may be blocked with all other products.
✅Installation
- Open EURUSD M5 chart;
- Add it to the allowed list URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com (Settings>Expert Advisors>Allow WebRequest for...> http://ec.forexprostools.com /); (news filter will make low frequency trading but some one need)
- To install the EA and if you need to change a lot; Can Set with no martingale strategy. FIFO , Step trading
- Press OK and the Mix Princess will get to work;
📊 LIVE : Mix Princess Tickmill F11 trading signal
✅EA CHECK LIST
✅ HAS LIVE SIGNAL
✅ LIVE TRADE SAME BACKTEST. ❌NO FAKE BACKTEST AND WILL PASS HISTORY 5 YEAR. IN MODERN ECONOMIC
✅ 6 months live Signal or with 300 trade
Mix Princess is at price $100 until signal have 100 % profits
DISCLAIMER
✅ All My Product need find config with you own.
✅ I don't care about backtest. i focus on live trade.
✅ This ea can provide you loss money
Price of this EA Depend profit of signal
🏆 NOT HAVE ANY TRICK , FAKE BACKTEST , PRICE ADVERTISING IF YOU NEED GOOD BACKTEST IN BOX ME. I CAN CREATE EA ONLY GOOD IN BACK TEST FOR YOU
🏆 EVERY SOLD DONATE TO LOCAL FOOTBALL CLUB IN THAILAND