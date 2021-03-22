✅Account type TICKMILL OR ICMARKETS ** Performance not same if different spread and broker

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✅Installation

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📊 LIVE : Mix Princess Tickmill F11 trading signal

✅EA CHECK LIST

✅ HAS LIVE SIGNAL

✅ LIVE TRADE SAME BACKTEST. ❌NO FAKE BACKTEST AND WILL PASS HISTORY 5 YEAR. IN MODERN ECONOMIC

✅ 6 months live Signal or with 300 trade



Mix Princess is at price $100 until signal have 100 % profits

DISCLAIMER



✅ All My Product need find config with you own.

✅ I don't care about backtest. i focus on live trade.

✅ This ea can provide you loss money





Price of this EA Depend profit of signal