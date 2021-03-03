Turbo FX Danger

5

The default settings are not intended for trading. Use the set file from the first comment. And also you can change the settings yourself

This advisor will definitely destroy the deposit, but before destruction it must bring several hundred percent of the profit. so we manage to take profit.

This is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It works on most currency pairs. I am using on GBPUSD AUDNZD EURCHF EURCAD

The EA uses martingale. This strategy has an increased risk. It is necessary to withdraw profit from your account every day.

This Expert Advisor brings about 10-20 percent profit per day.

The minimum account balance must be 3000

Live signals and other products here - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/leron34/seller#products

Parametres:

  • MaxSpread = 30.0 - maximum spread for placing an order 
  • Lots = 0.03 - initial lot 
  • Autolot = false - use autolot or not 
  • AutolotFor=3000 - lot 0.01 for every 3000
  • TurboLOTS=true - use big lots after OrderLiteMartin
  • TakeProfit=5.0 - TakeProfit in points
  • OpenNewGrids=true - Whether to continue trading after the closing of the grids or not. Stopping an advisor and exiting trading
  • FirstMultiplier = 1.2 - initial averaging, up to the number of orders in the OrdersMArtinON point 
  • OrdersLiteMartin = 6 - the number of orders after which the "TURBO" mode is activated 
  • LossAccPause=0.0 - If you use stop loss, this parameter can stop the advisor for one day if stop loss occurs and the loss is greater than 
  • ProfitAccPause = 0 -this parameter can stop the advisor for one day if the advisor has earned more profit than specified in ProfitAccPause
  • PipsStep = 2.0 - the number of points to take the next order 
  • PercentProfit = 1.0 - closing the grid by percentage (1.0 -1%), if the TP has not yet reached 
  • PercentLoss = 0.0 - stop loss by percentage (0.0 - disabled)
  • FirstMultiplier=1.2 - multiplier for the first orders (OrdersLiteMartin) 
  • ProfitClose=10.0 - Profit in the deposit currency which the EA will close before reaching TP in any case, regardless of TP
  • LossClose=0.0 - Stoploss in the deposit currency. Drawdown in currency on one pair at which the advisor will close all transactions
  • MaxSellPOZ = 15 - maximum gates per sell 
  • MaxBuyPOZ = 15 - maximum gates per buy
  • WhiteColors=true - Use white color theme for your terminal
  • MagicSell=1000 - magic number for sell orders
  • MagicBuy=2000 - magic number for buy orders



Reviews 2
Buy_sell
259
Buy_sell 2021.06.30 18:17 
 

Советник полностью соответствует описанию. Можно по разному настроить, и соответственно получить разный уровень агрессии, автор предоставляет все сеты в телеграмм-канале.

ParamitaSI
310
ParamitaSI 2021.04.27 09:30 
 

Risky EA but the rewards are out of this world. 10/10

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Valerii Gabitov
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Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
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Buy_sell
259
Buy_sell 2021.06.30 18:17 
 

Советник полностью соответствует описанию. Можно по разному настроить, и соответственно получить разный уровень агрессии, автор предоставляет все сеты в телеграмм-канале.

ParamitaSI
310
ParamitaSI 2021.04.27 09:30 
 

Risky EA but the rewards are out of this world. 10/10

Valerii Gabitov
10959
Reply from developer Valerii Gabitov 2021.04.27 09:31
Thank you!
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