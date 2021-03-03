Turbo FX Danger

The default settings are not intended for trading. Use the set file from the first comment. And also you can change the settings yourself

This advisor will definitely destroy the deposit, but before destruction it must bring several hundred percent of the profit. so we manage to take profit.

This is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It works on most currency pairs. I am using on GBPUSD AUDNZD EURCHF EURCAD

The EA uses martingale. This strategy has an increased risk. It is necessary to withdraw profit from your account every day.

This Expert Advisor brings about 10-20 percent profit per day.

The minimum account balance must be 3000

Live signals and other products here - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/leron34/seller#products



Parametres:

MaxSpread = 30.0 - maximum spread for placing an order

Lots = 0.03 - initial lot

Autolot = false - use autolot or not

AutolotFor=3000 - lot 0.01 for every 3000

lot 0.01 for every 3000 TurboLOTS=true - use big lots after OrderLiteMartin

TakeProfit=5.0 - TakeProfit in points

OpenNewGrids=true - Whether to continue trading after the closing of the grids or not. Stopping an advisor and exiting trading

FirstMultiplier = 1.2 - initial averaging, up to the number of orders in the OrdersMArtinON point

OrdersLiteMartin = 6 - the number of orders after which the "TURBO" mode is activated

LossAccPause=0.0 - If you use stop loss, this parameter can stop the advisor for one day if stop loss occurs and the loss is greater than

If you use stop loss, this parameter can stop the advisor for one day if stop loss occurs and the loss is greater than ProfitAccPause = 0 -this parameter can stop the advisor for one day if the advisor has earned more profit than specified in ProfitAccPause

PipsStep = 2.0 - the number of points to take the next order

PercentProfit = 1.0 - closing the grid by percentage (1.0 -1%), if the TP has not yet reached

PercentLoss = 0.0 - stop loss by percentage (0.0 - disabled)

FirstMultiplier=1.2 - multiplier for the first orders (OrdersLiteMartin)

ProfitClose=10.0 - Profit in the deposit currency which the EA will close before reaching TP in any case, regardless of TP

Profit in the deposit currency which the EA will close before reaching TP in any case, regardless of TP LossClose=0.0 - Stoploss in the deposit currency. Drawdown in currency on one pair at which the advisor will close all transactions

MaxSellPOZ = 15 - maximum gates per sell

MaxBuyPOZ = 15 - maximum gates per buy

WhiteColors=true - Use white color theme for your terminal

MagicSell=1000 - magic number for sell orders

MagicBuy=2000 - magic number for buy orders



