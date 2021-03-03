Turbo FX Danger
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.3
- Updated: 5 April 2021
- Activations: 5
The default settings are not intended for trading. Use the set file from the first comment. And also you can change the settings yourself
This advisor will definitely destroy the deposit, but before destruction it must bring several hundred percent of the profit. so we manage to take profit.
This is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It works on most currency pairs. I am using on GBPUSD AUDNZD EURCHF EURCAD
The EA uses martingale. This strategy has an increased risk. It is necessary to withdraw profit from your account every day.
This Expert Advisor brings about 10-20 percent profit per day.
The minimum account balance must be 3000
Live signals and other products here - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/leron34/seller#products
Parametres:
- MaxSpread = 30.0 - maximum spread for placing an order
- Lots = 0.03 - initial lot
- Autolot = false - use autolot or not
- AutolotFor=3000 - lot 0.01 for every 3000
- TurboLOTS=true - use big lots after OrderLiteMartin
- TakeProfit=5.0 - TakeProfit in points
- OpenNewGrids=true - Whether to continue trading after the closing of the grids or not. Stopping an advisor and exiting trading
- FirstMultiplier = 1.2 - initial averaging, up to the number of orders in the OrdersMArtinON point
- OrdersLiteMartin = 6 - the number of orders after which the "TURBO" mode is activated
- LossAccPause=0.0 - If you use stop loss, this parameter can stop the advisor for one day if stop loss occurs and the loss is greater than
- ProfitAccPause = 0 -this parameter can stop the advisor for one day if the advisor has earned more profit than specified in ProfitAccPause
- PipsStep = 2.0 - the number of points to take the next order
- PercentProfit = 1.0 - closing the grid by percentage (1.0 -1%), if the TP has not yet reached
- PercentLoss = 0.0 - stop loss by percentage (0.0 - disabled)
- FirstMultiplier=1.2 - multiplier for the first orders (OrdersLiteMartin)
- ProfitClose=10.0 - Profit in the deposit currency which the EA will close before reaching TP in any case, regardless of TP
- LossClose=0.0 - Stoploss in the deposit currency. Drawdown in currency on one pair at which the advisor will close all transactions
- MaxSellPOZ = 15 - maximum gates per sell
- MaxBuyPOZ = 15 - maximum gates per buy
- WhiteColors=true - Use white color theme for your terminal
- MagicSell=1000 - magic number for sell orders
- MagicBuy=2000 - magic number for buy orders
Советник полностью соответствует описанию. Можно по разному настроить, и соответственно получить разный уровень агрессии, автор предоставляет все сеты в телеграмм-канале.