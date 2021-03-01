OrderEntry

5

Order Entry - Probably the easiest way to enter an order

If you like this perhaps you might consider buying  the pro version 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64353?source=Site+Profile+Seller

An aid for entering orders.

Features:

* Drag & drop tool to adjust price, stop loss and take profit levels.

* Calculates lot sizes automatically based on risk entered, currency pair and stop loss / price levels.


Description

It enables you to visually enter a trade's price, stop loss and take profit by adjusting lines on a chart.

It automatically calculates your lot size based on the risk you have entered and enables you to place the order.


How to Use

0. Make sure Algo trading is turned on for the app or you will set everything up, send the order and nothing happens!

1. Double click on the OrderEntry EA or drag and drop on your chat

2. Select Sell or buy

3. Adjust the 3 bars by drag and drop.

When moving the middle price entry bar both stop loss and take profit bars will move with it... once you stop dragging

When moving the take profit bar the risk reward will be recalculated ... once you stop  dragging. 

When moving the Stop Loss bar the lot size is recalculated to reflect the change in pis at risk.

When changing the risk do a different value the lot size is recalculated to reflect the new risk.

When changing the lot size the risk value is recalculated to reflect the new deal size.

4. Click on the send order to place the order. If for some reason the order doesn't get entered please check the EA tab for messages.


Note: This an early FREE! Version so it may be a little buggy. If you find something that doesn't quite work as described drop me a note and I'll do my best to fix it.

Also note that it enters DAY orders but you can change the order after it has been entered by double clicking on it.


Known issues:

* No checks are made on the inputs in the risk & lots edits so if you type in words instead of sensible numbers it will probably crash the EA. Be sensible!!

* Occasionally lots are not calculated at all but remain safely at zero check your Experts tab for messages.

* The dialog displays in different sizes on different displays despite everything else being equal. As I haven't got the time to figure this out right now I have added a size factor input which you can change to get the risk size dialog for your display.

* Need to click Clear when changing charts, time frames or accounts (fixed with V 1.02)

* App starts minimised and is hidden behind your sell buy buttons (fixed with V 1.03)

* Orders are placed as day orders but you can alter the order after placing it to be GTC.


Finally

If you find the tool useful, a positive review and a few stars would always be appreciated. Or/and you can buy me a coffee here

Thanks and happy trading!!


Reviews 4
traderbrosv
45
traderbrosv 2022.12.06 17:32 
 

Its very handy and easy to use. if add market order option it will help a lot more

Milford Cubicle
28
Milford Cubicle 2021.10.14 03:24 
 

So if the tool had a comment function, I would buy the pro version immediately. Very, very nice little tool. :-D

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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Order Entry Pro
Anthony Eric Gillon Dawson
Utilities
Order Entry Tool with several additional features. Money management feature - As in the free version but in this pro version the lot & risk calculations are updated as you drag the lines making it much easier to setup the order. Close all - Will close all orders opened with the tool in one click. Intelligent trailing stop loss - Attempts to maintain a trailing stop loss just behind the last identified structure in the 1H chart in order to try and avoid unwanted stop-outs. Adjustments are made ev
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Michael-MT5
449
Michael-MT5 2024.08.28 10:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

traderbrosv
45
traderbrosv 2022.12.06 17:32 
 

Its very handy and easy to use. if add market order option it will help a lot more

Milford Cubicle
28
Milford Cubicle 2021.10.14 03:24 
 

So if the tool had a comment function, I would buy the pro version immediately. Very, very nice little tool. :-D

Anthony Eric Gillon Dawson
1577
Reply from developer Anthony Eric Gillon Dawson 2021.10.18 22:27
Thanks, I might add a comment function in the future :-)
Jeabby
14
Jeabby 2021.03.02 06:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anthony Eric Gillon Dawson
1577
Reply from developer Anthony Eric Gillon Dawson 2021.03.02 07:27
Thank you.
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