Order Entry Pro

Order Entry Tool with several additional features.

Money management feature - As in the free version but in this pro version the lot & risk calculations are updated as you drag the lines making it much easier to setup the order.

Close all - Will close all orders opened with the tool in one click.

Intelligent trailing stop loss - Attempts to maintain a trailing stop loss just behind the last identified structure in the 1H chart in order to try and avoid unwanted stop-outs. Adjustments are made every 4 seconds.

Sound - when placing trades & adjusting stop loss.

Adjustable inputs:

- Order time - NOTE only GTC and Day orders are supported anything else will default to day order.

- Line color for the Entry/Stop Loss/Take profit/ lines used during order setup.

- Line width adjustment for the order setup lines.

- Initial percentage risk setting.

- Initial risk/reward setting to use.

- Dialog size: use 0.5 for high definition displays 1 for the good old displays.

- Tool sounds: true or false depending on your choice.

- Min margin required - set this to stop an order from being transmitted if it would put you below this margin level.

- Additional offset for the Stop Loss: this is an additional number of pips that will be added to the identified structure before adjusting the stop loss level.

NOTE: No responsibility will be taken for any losses incurred due to the incorrect usage stop losses incurred by the automated stop loss feature (Inteli Stop Loss).







