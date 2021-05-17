Order Entry Pro
- Utilities
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Anthony Eric Gillon DawsonIf you add me as your friend and you don't know me it is unlikely I will accept.
Send me a message instead you're far more likely to succeed!
N.B. my location as shown is incorrect, but when you hand over your ID they lock your location to your nationality and you cannot change it!
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 17 May 2021
- Activations: 5
Order Entry Tool with several additional features.
Money management feature - As in the free version but in this pro version the lot & risk calculations are updated as you drag the lines making it much easier to setup the order.
Close all - Will close all orders opened with the tool in one click.
Intelligent trailing stop loss - Attempts to maintain a trailing stop loss just behind the last identified structure in the 1H chart in order to try and avoid unwanted stop-outs. Adjustments are made every 4 seconds.
Sound - when placing trades & adjusting stop loss.
Adjustable inputs:
- Order time - NOTE only GTC and Day orders are supported anything else will default to day order.
- Line color for the Entry/Stop Loss/Take profit/ lines used during order setup.
- Line width adjustment for the order setup lines.
- Initial percentage risk setting.
- Initial risk/reward setting to use.
- Dialog size: use 0.5 for high definition displays 1 for the good old displays.
- Tool sounds: true or false depending on your choice.
- Min margin required - set this to stop an order from being transmitted if it would put you below this margin level.
- Additional offset for the Stop Loss: this is an additional number of pips that will be added to the identified structure before adjusting the stop loss level.
NOTE: No responsibility will be taken for any losses incurred due to the incorrect usage stop losses incurred by the automated stop loss feature (Inteli Stop Loss).